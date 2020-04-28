Tie-dye is the biggest fashion trend of the year so far — here are 15 of our favorite picks for men and women, from T-shirts to workout leggings

caption This oversized T-shirt has a nostalgic tie-dye pattern that’s trending right now. source Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye has been around forever, but it’s recently made a comeback as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2020.

Whether it’s a DIY style or one that’s already made for you, there are plenty of ways to wear the colorful, unique patterns.

We rounded up 15 tie-dye pieces we love for men and women, from classic T-shirts to funky jean shorts and hats.

It’s only a few months into 2020, and tie-dye has already emerged as one of the year’s biggest fashion trends – probably because DIY tie-dying has become a fun way to unwind while stuck at home and an easy way to upcycle pieces you already have in your closet.

The good news is that you don’t have to be crafty to get in on the trend. From loungewear to activewear, all sorts of brands are putting the colorful pattern on their products. We rounded up some of our favorite pieces that you can buy online right now for anyone who wants to skip the messy dye process and go straight to sporting the look.

15 of our favorite tie-dye pieces for men and women:

A vibrant pair of unisex sneakers

These Vans Authentic sneakers have a cool, skate-park vibe. Sure, you could get a neutral color, but this bright pink and blue tie-dye is too fun to turn down.

Classic shorts with a colorful twist

Denim shorts might be timeless, but a trendy tie-dye pattern makes this pair a fun departure from classic washes.

A pretty, pastel-colored denim jacket

With a mix of pink, blue, and purple dyes, this unique white denim jacket emulates a sky at sunset.

Colorful, strappy sandals

Everyone should have a pair of slides for summer – they’re easy on your feet and take only a second to slip on. The vibrant tie-dye pattern on this pair is sure to stand out wherever you go.

A vintage-inspired tee

A blue tie-dye background adds even more spunk to this fun, ’90s-inspired graphic tee.

Comfy and colorful socks

Bombas makes some of the best socks we’ve ever worn. Even though these no-shows will be hidden under your shoes, we love the tie-dye pattern.

A sweatshirt tie-dyed by hand

All Urban Renewal Recycled pieces are updated by hand, so your sweatshirt will be completely one-of-a-kind. While all pieces have the same pattern and colors, there are slight variations due to the unique dye process.

A bright muscle tee

Rich colors and a sleeveless silhouette make this shirt an easy summer staple you’ll reach for often.

A unique baseball cap

Rep your favorite team while staying on-trend with this tie-dye baseball hat. The pastel colors are a cool upgrade to the classic, dark Yankee blue.

A classic tie-dye t-shirt

This perfect pinwheel pattern has the classic, do-it-yourself vibe, minus all the effort of actually doing it yourself.

A chic, flowy dress

This flowy dress with a streaky, colorful pattern is proof that tie-dye can be chic. Whether you wear it as a cover-up to the beach or with booties to around town, the look is effortlessly cool.

A marbled pair of swim shorts

Four-way stretch and quick-dry fabric make this a great summer suit. The marbled blue tie-dye goes perfectly with splashing around in the water.

Leggings in a neutral tie-dye pattern

Instead of adding yet another pair of plain black leggings to your closet, why not go for a black and white tie-dye? It’s more interesting but still relatively neutral.

A subtle, tie-dyed tee

Toned-down grey tie-dye adds a cool, relaxed feel to this slouchy T-shirt.

A subdued tie-dye hoodie

This soft cotton hoodie has a subtle color palette that’s easy to pair with your favorite jeans and shorts.