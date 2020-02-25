I had breakfast at Tiffany’s first ‘Blue Box’ cafe in Europe, and I felt just like Audrey Hepburn

caption Having my morning tea at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in London. source Emma Taylor/Insider

A new Tiffany Blue Box Café opened up in London earlier this month.

The café is on the lower ground floor of the luxury department store Harrods, but I had a bit of trouble finding it at first.

There were nods to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” dotted around the café, including framed photos and props from the movie.

Although most of the food including the eggs Florentine was delicious, the chocolate croissant was verging on stale.

Tiffany’s Blue Box Café set breakfast menu starts from £39 ($50.30) per person.

Tiffany opened up its first Blue Box Café in Europe on the lower ground floor of the luxury department store Harrods in London this month. The first of its kind was situated at 727 Fifth Avenue in New York, but it’s currently closed for refurbishment until 2021.

The Tiffany Blue Box Café in London opened on Friday, February 14, and opens reservations every Friday morning for the following Friday to Thursday. However, if you’re feeling lucky, they do take walk-ins on a first-come-first-serve basis.

I booked myself in as soon as the first batch of tables was released, and it filled up so fast that the only morning spot I could find was at 8.15 a.m. on the Monday after launching.

I was anticipating a high standard (this is Tiffany after all) but I was not expecting the range of food choices on offer, from fruit salad to eggs Florentine – or for my usual $1 store-bought croissant to impress me more than the crunchy pastry that was served up to me.

There were also understated nods to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” throughout the café, including film props like the eyelash-patterned sleep mask worn by Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Holly Golightly character and framed photos lining the hallway.

Here’s what it’s like to have breakfast at the Tiffany Blue Box Café in London.

I came out of Knightsbridge tube station and was met by a Tiffany sign outside Harrods.

caption A digital Tiffany poster outside Harrods. source Emma Taylor/Insider

One of the first things I saw while trying to find the café was a digital Tiffany poster outside of Harrods that changed every few seconds.

Tiffany is one of those rare premium brands that’s accessible to the masses; the entry point for a piece of silver jewelry is £20 ($26) but it also caters to the mega luxury end of the market with items worn by the rich and famous on the red carpet.

As window displays go, Tiffany is usually the most inventive around and on the rare occasions I pass by, it’s impossible to ignore the jewelry inside.

caption The science of love, of course, includes diamonds. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Unfortunately, the Tiffany display window boxes outside Harrods are fixed a little higher than my eye-line so I couldn’t see too far in.

I made my reservation through OpenTable and although it gave me the address of Harrods, there were no distinct instructions on how to get into the café.

caption There were Tiffany window displays on one side of Harrods but no café directions. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Harrods doesn’t open until 10 a.m. on weekdays and the customer service contact number wasn’t staffed until 9 a.m. The only information about getting there on my reservation was that it was on the lower ground floor.

Trying not to panic, I cornered a security guard and asked for help after pacing around the block trying to find a sign.

The security guard directed me around the corner, past Ladurée on my left, and back where I had walked by earlier.

caption The entrance was on Hans Road. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The blink and you’ll miss it entrance on Hans Road was marked with the discreet hint of blue plant pots, a tiny plaque, and a subtle awning.

Based on what I knew about Tiffany’s, I was expecting an ostentatious song and dance to highlight where the café was located, but I could barely read the white font signaling that I was in the right place.

Another security guard directed me down a set of dark wooden steps.

caption I was a little let down about how low-key the entrance was. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The only nod to Tiffany was a ribbon of blue paint on the white walls.

Going through another set of double doors, I stepped inside what was essentially a little blue box.

caption This was more like it. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The calming blue color was broken up with twinkly silver accents and bright spotlighting.

The short corridor was lined with prints of its stores, higher-priced jewelry items, and brand memorabilia.

caption Spot Audrey Hepburn. source Emma Taylor/Insider

As I expected, there were understated nods to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Holly Golightly character in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” around the café.

I was a little early for my 8.15 a.m. reservation, but the maître d’ was more than happy to seat me straight away.

caption The bar was set up for breakfast, but naturally had champagne on standby. source Emma Taylor/Insider

He took my coat and one of my bags while I scanned the café. The room itself was surprisingly small, but that immediately added to the “dining in a blue box” charm.

You’re not restricted to just breakfast at the Tiffany Blue Box Café.

caption The petite bar can seat four people. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Guests can also book in for afternoon tea or a three-course supper with cocktails. I can imagine with the lights dimmed, this compact space gets quite cozy.

The café felt luxurious, especially with what looked like custom Tiffany touches.

caption I couldn’t tell for certain, but I was pretty sure they were Tiffany-brand glasses. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The Tiffany blue marble swirls behind the bar and what appeared to be own-brand glassware (around $32 per wine glass, thank you very much) enhanced the immersive experience before I had even sat down. There were so many details to take in.

Before being seated, I clocked a couple more “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” references.

caption Probably not the original eye mask, but fans of the film will instantly recognize it. source Emma Taylor/Insider

In a case displaying a Tiffany T gold bangle, a napkin saying “T time!” was laid out next to Golightly’s sleep mask (from the film) in the same Tiffany blue hue.

An old spinning dial telephone was in a cabinet next to the sleep mask.

caption How about you give me a ring instead? source Emma Taylor/Insider

It had been a few years since I’d seen “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” but I could hazily recall Golightly having a similar phone in her apartment.

There were a few other cases set higher up into the wall, so I could not see what treasures were contained inside.

caption The ceiling had a brushed silver focus point which added to the decadence. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Even though the café wasn’t very busy, I thought it would be a bit rude of me to lean over people enjoying their morning coffee to inspect what was in the display windows above them.

I sat at the back, facing out towards the bar, and the rest of the room.

caption The view from my table. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The actual space was almost T-shaped, as there were tables on either side of me, and a couple of tables in the mid-section before the bar.

I went to the bathroom before my order was taken.

caption You can smell like Tiffany while eating in it. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Like most people, I enjoy scoping out the bathrooms in fancy places. The Tiffany Blue Box Café restroom was tiny and sadly not that special, but I did like that they had placed a bottle of Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her in there, which starts at $105 for the smaller 50ml size.

Back at my seat and before I even saw a menu, the waiter asked me what juice I wanted.

caption I was informed the juice and tea were free-flowing. source Emma Taylor/Insider

I picked orange (although other options like apple were available) and a glass of it was produced two seconds later. The orange juice had pulp in it, which I don’t mind, but if you’re an anti-pulper I would suggest speaking up as there was no alternative offered. I then chose a pot of tea for my hot drink.

Mirroring the blue square plaque on the street entrance door, the minimalist looking menu was placed in front of me.

caption No champagne for me. source Emma Taylor/Insider

As I opened it, my waiter appeared again and explained I would be starting my breakfast with a fruit salad, choice of croissant, and then a main dish.

“Would madam like a glass of champagne?” he asked.

I flicked a glance over the champagne page, starting at £23 ($30) per glass; I smiled back and declined. It was also 8.30 a.m. on a Monday morning, and I had to go into the office afterward.

The breakfast options was the first page of the menu.

caption The breakfast menu page. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Guests could select from three price point options – bubbles were £54 ($70), champagne was £62 ($80), or you could opt for just the juice and hot drinks. I had the lowest-priced breakfast at £39 ($50.30) per head.

You could deviate from the set choices if you wanted (I saw one lady order an iced coffee) but that was an extra charge on top.

The tea was perfect (English breakfast) and I settled in to people watch the other patrons.

caption The most expensive teacup I’ve probably ever drunk from. source Emma Taylor/Insider

I then realized the tableware was probably all Tiffany too, and started lifting up my cup to inspect it. Picking up my phone to have a quick Google, I found out my milk jug was £55 ($71), the teapot was £210 ($270), and my teacup was £75 ($97).

In the middle of calculating how much the crockery on my table was worth, the first half of breakfast showed up.

caption Breakfast part one. source Emma Taylor/Insider

As the fruit salad was set in front of me, I was told it included three different types of melon, a few berries, and was all infused with a lime-and-mint syrup.

It looked beautiful and smelled really fresh.

caption Mint and lime on melon with berries was a refreshing combination. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The minty lime was a delicious twist on the cold and sweet fruit. As far as fruit salads went, this was light and refreshing. My expectations were high for the rest of the meal.

Following my healthy start, I was keen to tear apart my not-so-healthy next dish.

caption I went for a chocolate crémeux croissant. source Emma Taylor/Insider

The choice of croissant was chocolate crémeux, raspberry jam, or lemon curd. I went for the chocolate. The square-shaped pastry itself looked impressive half dusted with icing sugar.

“Inspired by the Tiffany’s box,” the waiter informed me.

I am a bit of croissant connoisseur, so I know my flaky breakfast baked goods.

This was disappointing.

The outside was tough to cut, a bit crunchy, and didn’t pull apart with little force like most croissants. Dare I suggest it had been pre-made some hours prior, and possibly was going stale? The dab of crémeux wasn’t enough for me, and although there was a lick of chocolate on the inside as well, I would question calling it a chocolate croissant.

The waiter hovering nearby quickly whipped away my plate as soon as my cutlery rested on the china.

For my main meal, I asked the waiter what he would recommend.

caption The waiter recommended “Eggs Florentine” to me and said it was his favorite. source Emma Taylor/Insider

His suggestion was the “Eggs Florentine” which was his favorite, made up of poached Cacklebean Farm eggs, spinach, and brown-butter hollandaise served on a crispy potato rosti.

This was really good. The eggs were cooked to runny perfection and the rosti didn’t go soggy under the cooked spinach.

Even if a meal is really good, I tend to always reach for the salt and pepper.

caption The Tiffany salt and pepper pots were quite weighty. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Surprise, surprise, the salt and pepper pots were Tiffany too, and cost £195 ($250) for the set.

The breakfast did leave me feeling incredibly full, and I was so topped up with orange juice and tea you could practically hear my stomach sloshing.

caption Enjoying my tea at Tiffany. source Emma Taylor/Insider

You definitely get a lot of bang for your buck in terms of the food, and unlimited tea and juices. However, the croissant was a weak point and disappointing to see something so simple fall flat.

As for the experience, it was head to toe living inside the world of Tiffany, and will probably the only time I get to use a teapot that costs more than most people’s coats. For a special occasion, this is the perfect Instagrammable spot to enjoy a morning coffee or glass of champagne with your breakfast.

And although I had a rather delicious breakfast at Tiffany’s, I didn’t hear “Moon River” once.

