Everything we know about the competing ‘Tiger King’ adaptations, which reportedly star Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon

caption Joe Exotic is the subject of Netflix documentary “Tiger King.” source Netflix

Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King” was a hit when it was first released earlier this year.

Now, several dramatized versions of the story are in the works.

One production will star Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, the eccentric and vindictive zookeeper who was profiled in the Netflix series.

The other will focus on Exotic’s nemesis Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, who will be played by Kate McKinnnon.

Both adaptations are still in the works and don’t have set release dates yet.

Nicolas Cage will play Exotic in one such dramatization, which is reportedly based on a Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad called “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.”

There’s also another retelling of the “Tiger King” saga in the works too, only this version is based on a podcast, and will focus on Exotic’s nemesis Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon will play Baskin, who became an instant internet sensation due to her flower crowns and signature greeting (“Hey all you cool cats and kittens”) to her fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the “Tiger King” dramatizations currently in the works.

CBS will produce a dramatization starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic

Variety reported on Monday that Cage will star in the scripted series, which will run for eight episodes. Based on the article by Reigstad, the series “will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” according to Variety.

“American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana will write, produce, and serve as the showrunner for the still-unnamed series.

caption Carole Baskin will be portrayed by Kate McKinnon in an upcoming scripted series. source Netflix and George Pimentel/WireImage

Kate McKinnon will play Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin in another dramatization

McKinnon will star on and executive produce the limited series, which is reportedly based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic.” Much like the Netflix series, the podcast portrays Baskin as she fights for the eradication of illegal big-cat zoos in the US, and takes on her nemesis, Joe Exotic.

According to Vanity Fair, the new adaptation isn’t attached to any streaming service or network at this time, which means it could be a while until it’s available to watch.

Rob Lowe shared on Twitter that he and Ryan Murphy were developing their own version of the ‘insane’ story, but hasn’t shared any details beyond that

The actor captioned his picture “Rob Exotic,” and told followers to “stay tuned” for more updates on his project with the “American Horror Story” creator. As with the other projects, there haven’t been a whole lot of developments with Lowe and Murphy’s production.

Unfortunately, none of the upcoming adaptations have a release date yet

Both the Cage and McKinnon adaptations are still in the early stages of production, and the status of Lowe and Murphy’s project is a bit murky right now. With the coronavirus pandemic complicating filming schedules in Hollywood, it might be a while before you can watch these talented actors portray some of the eccentric characters on “Tiger King.”

Until then, you’ll have to catch up on the new shows’ source materials, or just binge the Netflix docuseries all over again to get your Joe Exotic fix.