Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are reportedly set to join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match that would bring live sports back to the world

caption A celebrity golf tournament raising money for a good cause could be a welcome respite for sports fans left with nothing to watch in recent weeks. source Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to take part in another superstar matchup, according to a report from Jabari Young at CNBC.

This time around, the match would be a charitable event, with money raised going to support coronavirus relief efforts.

Additionally, the match wouldn’t be a simple rematch between Woods and Mickelson, but rather a two-on-two match-up with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning each teaming up with one of the golf superstars.

A rematch of the 2018 contest between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly set, with an additional twist this spring.

According to a report from Jabari Young at CNBC, Woods and Mickelson will pair off with NFL superstars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Young says that while negotiations for the event are still being finalized, the match would likely take place in May.

The showdown would come at a moment when the sports world has been put on hold, with marquee events and leagues postponed or outright canceled out of concern from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Young, the event would likely benefit charity, and be broadcast “live on Turner Sports’ TNT channel or elsewhere in the WarnerMedia company.”

Sports fans began fantasizing about the rematch over the weekend when Mickelson teased its potential in response to a tweet.

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Since then, the idea of both Mickelson and Tiger taking on partners has been added to the hype, with Brady and Manning’s names floated as potential players.

Hearing Tiger v Phil II might indeed be happening as a PPV event but that the caveat is that each will have a partner. Two names being mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

While nothing is official yet, such a matchup could be a relief to fans looking for something to root for in a world without sports.

