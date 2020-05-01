A dad on TikTok filmed a video smashing his childrens’ Playstation controllers, TV, and iPad, but stressed later that it was ‘not real’

caption People weren’t sure about this dad’s prank. source Brian Wells / TikTok

TikTok dad Brian Wells has divided opinion with videos where he is shown smashing up his kids’ electronics.

He rants about the kids not doing their chores, then attacks a television and Playstation controllers with a baseball bat and hammers an iPad and phones to smithereens.

In a subsequent video he explained it was all pretend, and these items were faulty so it was just a fun way to get rid of them.

The kids in the video are caught smiling while he destroys their things, so they probably weren’t upset by it.

However, some have commented saying it could be traumatizing for the children, or lead to them growing up to be destructive.

A dad on TikTok got people talking when he was filmed apparently smashing up his kids’ belongings in a rage.

In one video, Brian Wells, who goes by countrydad12 on the app, is seen wielding a baseball bat and scolding children for not doing their chores. Then he starts smashing a television screen to pieces.

“What the c—?” he says. “Buy yourself a new TV by doing chores.”

In another video, he’s holding a hammer and says he’s sick of the kids never doing their chores around the house.

“Oh my God, Dad,” the four kids scream as he starts hammering phones and an iPad to smithereens.

The TikToks have been viewed over 7.5 million times in total.

"I f---ing hate it when parents break s--- to punish kids," YouTuber Sky Williams tweeted when sharing the video.

"When you do that, you're just teaching them that a solution to anger is a bat, money means nothing when you're mad, and those kids FLINCHED when he got close to them with the bat like, take this clown to jail, f--- him."

"This is ridiculous. This is traumatizing," another viewer commented. "You can't tell me it didn't make you cringe to see them cower away when he started breaking their s---. This isnt the first time this has happened. Breaking their belongings IS a form of abuse. I'm disgusted with all of you agreeing with this."

However, in a follow-up TikTok, Wells explained what was really going on.

"Alright everyone, in those videos where we we're smashing all those toys and electronics and stuff, it's not real," he said. "It was just a skitted act, we're throwing away toys that are not usable."

He said he was replacing all the items, so there was nothing to worry about. Also, when looking closely, the kids are seen smirking in one of the TikToks, so they probably weren't upset by what was happening.

"None of it was real so peace out," he said. "Hope you all treat your kids good because I am and they love me very much."

He also posted another TikTok that showed his kids happily playing with their games consoles on a huge TV.

Some supported Wells in the comments.

"Honestly I don't know how people can be so ignorant and not see that this was all a joke," one person wrote. "You seem like a great dad, sorry you're getting so much hate!"

Not everyone was convinced though, with some people saying it was "lie" and a "cover up."

Others didn't agree with the TikTok even if it was a prank, saying it wasn't funny to joke about abuse.

"The shards could have hit them," one comment said. "You're teaching your innocent young kids that it is okay for you to be violent even if it's just acting."

Insider has contacted Wells for comment.

