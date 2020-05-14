A TikTok makeup artist magically transformed herself into Harry Potter and Voldemort and it’s spookily realistic

caption Lucy Cook can turn herself into any character. source @makeupmetamorphos / TikTok

TikTok makeup artist Lucy Cook transformed herself into Harry Potter and his arch-nemesis Voldemort.

In two videos, she told the story of the Potter books in a nutshell and made a jab at Voldemort’s lack of nose.

Cook can turn herself into almost any character using her self-taught makeup skills and a few optical illusion tricks.

She’s also convincingly recreated Chandler Bing from “Friends,” Olaf from “Frozen,” and almost every character in “Shrek” in her videos.

She told Insider the hardest part is saying goodbye to all her characters when she has to wash them off.

TikTok makeup artist Lucy Cook can transform herself into almost anyone with freakish realism.

Her account goes by the name makeupmetamorphos, and she’s convincingly recreated dozens of characters, including Chandler Bing from “Friends,” Olaf from “Frozen,” and almost everyone in “Shrek.”

Her latest challenge was to turn herself into Harry Potter and his arch-nemesis Voldemort, and the end result is spookily realistic.

In one of her videos, she summed up the Potter books, joking about the fact Harry’s mother’s love saves him time and time again. Another one poked fun at Voldemort’s lack of nose.

Cook’s videos have earned her over 900,000 followers on TikTok so far, and that number is growing every day. People can’t get enough of her talent when she mixes it with her comedic skits and the latest TikTok trends.

Cook is completely self-taught, and creates her characters using makeup skills and a few optical illusion tricks - no prosthetics or masks.

"It takes a fair while of scrolling through TikTok to see what trends and audios would suit each character," Cook told Insider in a previous article about her work. "But it's totally worth it for the end result! I also have a notepad on my phone where I jot down any ideas that pop into my head."

She said she thinks people like the aspect of surrealism in her videos.

"A lot of people when stumbling onto my videos start thinking it's a drawing or a painting, and then I move and it gives that shock factor," she said.

