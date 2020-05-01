This photographer on TikTok surprises strangers with photoshoots and captures their stunned reactions to seeing the pictures

caption Alex Stemplewski. source Alex Stemplewski

Alex Stemplewski has built up a following of 7.7 million on TikTok.

He “makes strangers famous” by going up to them on the street and asking if he can take their photograph.

He records the whole interaction, from when they meet to their astonishment when they see the final portraits.

Stemplewski told Insider he used to be stood up by models a lot, so instead would head to downtown San Francisco for photoshoots with whoever was there.

He said the end goal is always “just to make someone smile and make their day.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alex Stemplewski has made a living out of going up to strangers on the street and taking their photos. The TikTok page he set up that catalogs their reactions when they see his shots has been so successful, he quit his job in insurance to work with his camera full time.

Stemplewski told Insider he’s only been doing photography for about a year, but he’d seen a bit of traction on Instagram. His TikTok career took off when his friend Derrek Harris caught on camera the moment where he approached two people walking in San Francisco who had bright red hair, and asked for their photo.

“They looked really interesting, so in the video I gave them a sunflower or some sort of flower, and I took some nice photos of them,” he said. “I showed them in the video, and that was the first time a video took off. It got about 10,000 views, which doesn’t seem like a lot to me now, but back then I was kind of shocked at how many people saw it.”

Stemplewski now has 7.7 million followers on TikTok, and some of his videos reach tens of millions of views. He thinks people love the concept because the reactions you see are so genuine.

"We're actually approaching real strangers and capturing actual expressions, which I think it what makes a video special," he said. "When you approach them ... they go from startled, to convinced to give it a go, and at the end it's all smiles because we take really nice photos for them."

He was inspired to work with strangers after being stood up by models

There are a few copycat accounts on TikTok now attempting the same thing, but some of them are clearly setups, Stemplewski said. But he doesn't mind that he's started a trend.

"If it comes from a genuine place, then I would love to inspire people to give people free portraits," he said. "I think people doing these videos, copying me, it doesn't bother me. As long as I feel they're doing it for a nice reason and the strangers are gaining something out of it, I think that's a really cool thing."

@alex.stemp Anyone else miss when going out on dates was a thing " Fullvideos on my Y o u T u b é, Iink in my bio! lGraduation - benny blanco

Stemplewski never actually expected the video idea to take off, because it was something he was doing way before he set up a TikTok. He would often approach strangers on the street if photoshoot fell through.

He was so excited to get started with his first camera, but it can be a struggle to find models to work with you if you're a beginner, he said. Much of the time, the models would cancel or not show up. That's when he realized there were so many people walking around outside, anyone could be his model.

"It's a really upsetting thing for a photographer to get stood up on a photoshoot," Stemplewski said. "So I made a deal with myself that any time that would happen, I would have to walk up to a total stranger and ask them if I could do a mini photo shoot with them, wherever I found them. That was my ritual."

@alex.stemp Not sure what hurts more.. her saying No, or the original takendown at 90M views ' @yo_girl_ruth @brentography lToosie Slide - Drake

'My heart is pounding whenever I walk up to a stranger'

Going up to complete strangers is always a bit nerve-wracking, Stemplewski said. One of the reasons he still likes doing it is to challenge himself and get out of his comfort zone.

"I think it gets easier to overcome the fear, but the fear is always there," he said. "I'm quite an anxious person. My heart is pounding whenever I walk up to a stranger and that never goes away. But what did change was me knowing that I can overcome that, so it's an interesting psychological experiment."

source Alex Stemplewski

Most of all, Stemplewski loves the fact his subjects love their portraits.

"My end goal with it was just to make someone smile and make their day," he said. "I always make that a priority when I go out and do these photoshoots. It's less about me and more about how can I put a smile on someone's face out there."

His tagline on his profile, "I make strangers famous," also rings true. Many of the people in his TikToks have gone on to have their own large followings, and start their own influencer careers.

One video, for example, went completely viral because a girl is caught shushing her dad. The girl, Annaleigh Johnston, now has over 128,000 followers and calls herself the "shush girl."

"It's not on my mind when I go out there, and it's not really my objective," Stemplewski said. "They absolutely love it. But I don't want it to impact or influence what I do."

His new series honors essential workers

Stemplewski can't make his usual videos since California is on lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic. After a few weeks of asking his mom and brother to model for a few videos, he also launched a new series to honor essential workers, including nurses, drive thru workers, and store workers.

"The first essential worker photoshoot I did was a very spontaneous one," Stemplewski said. "I thought it would be a fun idea to ask an essential worker through a drive-thru callbox if I could photograph them for my TikTok video."

He drove to the nearest McDonald's and asked the two people at the windows, who were both ecstatic to have their photos taken, he said.

"The response to the video was so positive that I know I had to do more," he said. "From that point on, I brought my camera with me whenever I went out to pickup food or go grocery shopping and asked if I could take photos of the essential workers. It created such a win-win-win situation that I was very happy with."

Once again he could photograph strangers, and he could brighten up the day of the essential workers.

"There's nothing like the feeling of making someone smile, especially during times like these," he said. "When I look back at the photos I've taken of the essential workers, even though there mouths are covered in masks, you can still see them smile through their eyes and that is so precious to me.

"Being able to create content that leaves a positive impact on the people that I photograph is truly a blessing to me."

Read more:

A TikTok street photographer with 3.6 million followers explains how much money he makes - and his 3 main sources of income