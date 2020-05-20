A woman’s TikTok videos show what people in major cities around the world dressed like in the 1950s

caption Jasmine Chiswell has been dressing in 1950s-style clothes for more than two years now. source @jasminechiswell/TikTok

Jasmine Chiswell has been dressing in clothing from the 1950s for two and a half years now.

The content creator told Insider she’s been collecting vintage clothes from different places across the world and decided to show off the fashion in two different TikTok videos.

Chiswell’s videos have garnered over 9 million views combined.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In 2018, Jasmine Chiswell made the decision to start dressing in clothing from the 1950s on a daily basis because she loves the era so much.

“It’s just something that I’ve got a huge passion for,” the Los Angeles-based film director turned content creator told Insider. “I grew up watching old ’50s movies, and I love the way actresses dressed back then.”

“I’ve always wanted to dress that way, but I just didn’t have the confidence,” Chiswell said.

She first started sharing her 1950s wardrobe on Instagram but has now started making videos to post on TikTok.

Chiswell has been collecting vintage clothing from cities around the world

She decided to use the items she’s collected to make a video on what people dressed like in the ’50s in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and Houston

“In the beginning, I thought about what major cities I wanted to highlight,” she said. “LA because I’ve been living here for four years, London because I’m from the UK, Paris because I’ve always thought Parisian fashion was really cool, and New York because I love the fashion, too.”

Chiswell's first video has garnered over 7 million views since it was first shared in April, which is why she decided to make another TikTok highlighting 1950s fashion from Hong Kong, Miami, Berlin, and Chicago. The views on the second video were at over 2 million at the time of writing.

"I had clothes from designers in each of those cities, so I picked them next so it was all authentic and precise to what it would have been," she said. "I want to teach people about the fashion from that era because I just love the style, and if I can teach someone else about it, it's great."

Of the nine cities she shared, Chiswell said Los Angeles is her favorite because it's where she lives and resonates with how she dresses on a daily basis. She also revealed to Insider that she's planning on sharing more cities soon following the success of her first two videos.

"People want more European cities and American ones, too, so I'm really excited to put them together," she said.

Chiswell credits her husband, Maverick, with helping her embrace her 1950s-inspired wardrobe

"When I started dressing that way, he helped me gain the confidence to keep doing it," she said. "Six months later, he started dressing that way too because we were going to Dapper Day at Disneyland and he wanted to dress the same as me."

"He loved the clothes and felt like they fit him better," Chiswell added. "We both now encourage each other. He helps me with my fashion and I help him with his."

Although Chiswell likes to share content that is fun and will "brighten someone's day," she also said that there are some people who don't appreciate the way she and her husband dress.

"It's nice having someone that understands my style, can respect it, and also enjoys it," she said of Maverick's support.

"I love having the support from him because people can be nasty," Chiswell explained. "We've had people come up to us and laugh in our faces. It's good to have someone I'm with that gets it because we help each other out with that."