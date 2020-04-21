A college student built a ‘sushi train’ out of LEGO to re-create his favorite restaurant in his living room

caption An Australian college student built his own sushi train while in quarantine. source Chaise Douglas

College student Chaise Douglas built his own sushi conveyor belt out of a LEGO train set while in quarantine.

Douglas told Insider he was missing his favorite restaurant Sushi Train, a popular chain in Australia.

So, he and his roommates decided to build their own sushi train. They also made sushi rolls and even created color-coded price plates.

Douglas posted a video of his sushi train on TikTok, inspiring many of his friends to create their own as well.

Chaise Douglas has been missing his favorite sushi restaurant since Australia – like much of the rest of the world – began hunkering down due to the ongoing pandemic.

But when there’s a will there’s a way, even when it requires a homemade sushi train.

While Sushi Train, a popular chain in Australia, is still offering takeout and delivery across the country, its interactive conveyor belt can’t exactly be taken to-go. So, Douglas and his roommates decided to make their own.

caption Douglas built the sushi train from his housemate’s LEGO set. source Chaise Douglas

Douglas, 23, is among the hundreds of thousands of college students who have had to quickly adjust to virtual learning across the globe.

While the transition hasn’t been easy, Douglas had one of his most memorable nights in quarantine when he created his own sushi train recently

caption Douglas (pictured) had been missing his favorite restaurant while in quarantine. source Chaise Douglas/TikTok

“Sushi Train is by far one of my favorite places to eat,” Douglas told Insider. “I love sushi, I had train sets as a kid, what’s not to love?”

Douglas said it was his housemate Shannon’s idea that they build their own train one night with the help of a Thomas & Friends LEGO set that she had brought from her parents’ house.

caption Douglas and his housemates sorted through various train sets before building their sushi train. source Chaise Douglas

“The train set itself probably took half an hour to build,” Douglas said. “It came in this huge box for us to sort through. We had heaps of different versions of trains. Some were complicated, some were simple, some of them were connected. But, in the end, we just made a simple train set.”

Douglas and his housemates decided on an all-vegan menu

They built sushi rolls from rice, cucumbers, carrots, seaweed, vegan mayonnaise, and tofu with a vegan teriyaki marinade.

caption Douglas and his housemates decided on an all-vegan menu. source Chaise Douglas/TikTok

caption Douglas said he and his housemates made way too much rice. source Chaise Douglas/TikTok

“We made a lot,” Douglas said. “I’ll credit that to no one under this roof knowing how to portion rice correctly, myself included.”

caption Douglas and his housemates made their own sushi rolls. source Chaise Douglas/TikTok

To go along with the theme, they even created color-coded plate prices to post by the sushi train.

caption Douglas even created color-coded plate prices to go with the theme. source Chaise Douglas

Douglas filmed the entire creation of the sushi train and posted a clip of it on TikTok

"Anyone else miss going to Sushi Train?" he wrote in the caption.

The video inspired his friends to create their own sushi trains, and even caught the attention of his favorite restaurant.

"A day or two later, Sushi Train was in my DMs," he said. " That was crazy that they had seen it too! I hope they liked it. I just hope they don't find out that I cannot use chopsticks to save my life."

caption The sushi train has been a hit on TikTok. source Chaise Douglas

caption Now Douglas' friends are making their own sushi trains as well. source Chaise Douglas/TikTok

Douglas said that his sushi train was the perfect night of escapism after more than three weeks of social distancing

For those who want to build their own sushi train, Douglas' big tip is to make sure you cook your rice in the right amount of water.

"Ours started out dry, so we had to try and remedy that without totally making a mess of things," he said.

caption Douglas hopes his sushi train will inspire others to get creative while in quarantine. source Chaise Douglas

There are no rules, he said, except to enjoy it as much as you can

"Most of all, have fun with it," Douglas said. "Turn your dining room into a Sushi Train, put a different bottle of wine in each room of your house and turn it into a wine tour!"

Next on Douglas' quarantine bucket list is creating his own version of "Celebrity Big Brother" on "The Sims" and turning his apartment into a nightclub for his housemates.

"There's lots of things to occupy ourselves with if we just get creative," he said. "I'm waiting for my fog machine to arrive as we speak."