People are painting tiny noses and mouths on their faces as part of a hilarious new TikTok trend

The tiny face challenge is the latest viral craze to hit the internet.

People are painting miniature mouths and noses above face masks and scarves to make it seem like they have tiny faces.

TikToks of people giving themselves tiny faces highlight how funny and strange the challenge can be.

TikTok has been the starting point of countless internet crazes, with everything from the “Savage Challenge” to the “Don’t Rush Challenge” getting their starts in the app.

One of the most recent trends to become popular on the app was born out of people wearing masks and scarves amid the coronavirus pandemic, covering the lower half of their faces.

Because their mouths are hidden, people have started painting small noses and mouths to make it look like they have tiny faces.

In the tiny face challenge, people paint miniature noses and mouths above their masks or scarves

Colour Creep’s video demonstrates how bizarre people’s faces look when they have two mouths.

The finished product is weird, but the combination of the smaller and larger face is downright unsettling.

Erica Loren's TikTok shows viewers how the transformation from normal-sized to tiny happens, as Loren gives viewers a full tutorial on how to create a tiny face.

The result of her makeup doesn't become clear until Loren covers the lower half of her face, with the blob of red suddenly transforming into lips.

Rather than demonstrating how she made her face, Candice Shaw-Landsberg instead focuses on the finished product of her tiny face challenge in her video.

Shaw-Landsberg successfully managed to make her nostrils appear to be a moving mouth, creating the illusion that her face is much smaller than it is.

Making convincing noses seems to be the hardest part of the tiny face challenge

A survey of tiny face challenge videos shows that those who participate seem to spend the most time on sketching their fake noses.

The most convincing noses have shading added to them, like Molly Lee's.

Gabby Williams added a fake nose piercing to her tiny face, giving it even more detail.

The face is almost more convincing thanks to the accessory.

And skyegrrl shows how much detail goes into creating an accurate nose, whipping out makeup brushes and pencils to create her tiny face.

The work paid off, as her sketches really seem like a small face.

Some people are even cosplaying while they do the tiny face challenge

TikTok users are not only giving themselves smaller faces, but they're also transforming themselves into other people.

For instance, Stephany Flamenco used the challenge to make herself look like Adam RayOkay's alter ego, Rosa.

The audio of Ray in the background makes the video seem authentic.

Hunter's Beauty made herself look like a bride of Chucky with the tiny face challenge.

The smaller face actually makes her character look creepier, adding to the look.

Meanwhile, Lyle became Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada" using makeup.

The cerulean eye shadow is an amazing touch.

Meanwhile, FacePaintingbyWandie transformed herself into Joe Exotic from "Tiger King."

It seems like the tiny face challenge is here to stay, so get ready to see more and more small faces taking over TikTok.

