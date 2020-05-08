A woman on TikTok filmed what happened when she allegedly walked in on her boss and his secretary ‘doing the nasty’ in his office

caption “Casually walking in on my boss and secretary doing the nasty.” source @paige.elizabxth / TikTok

TikTok user paige.elizabxth allegedly walked into her boss’ office to catch him and his secretary having sex.

She posted the video to her page with the caption: “Casually walking in on my boss and secretary doing the nasty.”

She also said it was “an everyday thing,” so she knew what to expect.

She went in under the guise of having a question, and as soon as she opened the door, screams can be heard from inside.

In follow-up videos she explained how she knew what was going on, and insisted it was a true story.

In a second video, Paige said she had received many comments accusing her of setting up the situation. Some accused her of lying, while others wondered how she knew what was going on inside the office.

"Well, had you read my caption, you would see that it happens all the time," she said. "So I was like, 'Hey, why not be like, ask him a question, walk in there and video?' I just wanted to clarify that part before I do the whole storytime."

In a third followup, Paige told the full story. She said it all began when she was sat at her desk and heard some suspicious noises. This continued to happen every day.

"I was like, 'Yo, I'm going to teach them a lesson today,'" she said. "I start recording, I walk up to the door ... You've all seen the video."

Very soon afterwards, she said the secretary walked out looking guilty. She found it so funny she asked the secretary for permission to post the video, which she apparently gave.

In the final instalment, Paige said her boss found out about the video after it blew up - it currently has just under 13 million views.

"Neither of us was expecting this," she said. "I left work that night, I get a text from my boss, he proceeds to tell me how extremely disappointed he is in me. I proceed to tell him how disappointed I am in him."

Paige assured her boss his name wasn't used in the TikTok, so the news shouldn't get out. However, a lot of comments had told her to approach him about a raise, so she did.

"Basically I went from 13 an hour to 20 an hour," she said. "Hope you enjoyed."

