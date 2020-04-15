This TikToker gained 300,000 followers in just a week because people are obsessed with how many siblings she has

caption TikToker Naomi Burtt has a huge family. source @naomiburtt / TikTok

TikToker Naomi Burtt has a huge family – 11 sisters and two brothers.

People are so fascinated by her clan that Burtt has gained 300,000 followers in just one week.

Some of her TikToks include an explanation of her family’s origin story, an introduction to her mom, and some family dance moves.

Burtt told Insider she finds it hard to explain what having such a big family is like because she’s never known anything different. She also said she wouldn’t change it for the world.

TikToker Naomi Burtt has grown a huge following of over 300,000 followers in just one week because people can’t get enough of how big her family is.

In a few TikToks, Burtt explains that she has 11 sisters and two brothers. She is the youngest of them all, and many of her older siblings have children of their own, so there are 47 immediate family members overall.

People are really fascinated by how many siblings she has. One of Burtt's TikToks explaining her family's origin story has been viewed over 24 million times.

Burtt told Insider she had TikTok for a while before posting her public video, and was encouraged by her friends and family to make a video introducing her 13 siblings.

"I definitely did not expect it to get as much attention as it has gotten," she said. "It's so fun to see the questions people have about my family when to me it's just so normal."

Some of the most common questions people have been asking Burtt in the comments are how big her house is, whether she forgets all her siblings' names, and how much her parents spend on food.

"Most people assume my family is chaotic and crazy, and it might be for people who have never experienced it," she said. "Since I have grown up knowing nothing different, I've always loved it."

In some of Burtt's latest uploads she has introduced her fans to her mom, danced with her dad and siblings, and documented the week leading up to her sister's surprise engagement. She also showed what it's like catching up with so many family members during quarantine.

The biggest age gap between Burtt and her eldest sister is 25 years, but they are all really close.

"Growing up with so many brothers and sisters was so fun," she said. "I was definitely never bored, and I always had someone to hang out with."

She thinks that's the best part - that she was never lonely.

"If one is busy, you can just try the next one!" she said.

