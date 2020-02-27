Tim Cook dinged Netflix and HBO Max, saying he’s not into ‘Friends’ reruns on Apple TV Plus

Apple CEO Tim Cook isn’t keen on the idea of rerunning “Friends” on Apple TV Plus, its streaming service.

When asked at a shareholders’ meeting why Apple didn’t acquire the rights to rerun the iconic sitcom, Cook said: “It doesn’t feel right.”

Since launching Apple TV Plus, the tech giant has distributed a number of original series, including Oscar-nominated drama “The Morning Show.”

HBO Max, a soon-to-be rival to Apple TV Plus, is set to rerun all 10 seasons of “Friends” when it launches in the US next month.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple CEO Tim Cook isn’t keen on the idea of “Friends” reruns on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Asked on Wednesday’s shareholder meeting why Apple didn’t acquire the rights to rerun the iconic sitcom on its proprietary streaming service, his reply was emphatic.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Cook said: “It’s not what Apple TV Plus is about. It’s about original programming. It doesn’t feel right for Apple to just go out and take a rerun.”

HBO Max, a soon-to-be rival to Apple TV Plus, is set to rerun all 10 seasons of “Friends” when it launches in the US in May. The six original cast members of “Friends” will also reunite for an hour-long “reunion” episode, as HBO looks to tap into the wealth of nostalgia surrounding the show.

Netflix also reran ‘Friends’, spending a reported $80 million to keep the rights in 2019 alone. It’s no longer available on the streaming service as of January 2020 thanks to the show switching over to HBO’s service.

Since launching Apple TV Plus in November, Apple has aired a number of original series, including Oscar-nominated drama “The Morning Show” (which incidentally featured ex-“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston) and psychological thriller “Servant.”