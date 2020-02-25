The Times Square Edition is a luxury oasis in the frenzy of Midtown Manhattan with modern design and a bold drinking and dining scene that first-time visitors will love — but rooms are tiny and expensive

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Times Square EDITION, a Marriott Bonvoy property, is an oasis of contemporary luxury in New York’s busiest neighborhood, with plenty of theatrical flair from famed hotelier Ian Schrager.

The hotel has much more personality than many generic chain hotels in the area, with a dining and entertainment program that’s strong enough to entice even native New Yorkers.

Rooms start at $250 per night for tiny accommodations, and even mid-tier rooms start in the $300s, though those prices regularly surge above $400. The crowd is made up of mostly Marriott loyalists that come to redeem hard-earned points.

There are only three reasons a New Yorker will go to Times Square: they work there, they’re switching subway lines, or they’re going to see a Broadway show.

So to find myself braving the insanity of the slow-moving hordes of tourists on a Saturday night was quite a bit out of the ordinary.

Then again, so is a staycation at the Times Square EDITION, a brand in association with Marriott Bonvoy that holds such an esteemed pedigree it can even lure locals to visit.

The hotel is spearheaded by nightlife-turned-hospitality impresario Ian Schrager, best known as the co-founder of the legendary club Studio 54 in New York. He’s now a hotelier credited with conceiving the “boutique hotel” concept. The Times Square EDITION certainly provides what you’d expect from Schrager: luxurious modern design (think the aesthetic of a well-decorated bachelor’s penthouse), a bold drinking and dining scene, sultry undertones that permeate the property, and a big price tag to match.

Guests can expect to shell out anywhere from $250 to $600 a night for the entry-level and mid-tier ooms, with suites easily exceeding $1,000 per night – and that’s on weeknights in mid-winter. My Premier Room with Times Square Views was comped for review purposes, but starts at $313, though it regularly surges to closer to $450.

And despite that price, rooms are small, with the smallest room counting just 210 square feet, and the largest at only 450 square feet. That said, each room is well designed with minimalist white decor and mood lighting, extra curtains for added privacy, and smartly-placed light switches and outlets. And staying here is an experience, which is likely why you’d book in Times Square in the first place.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Times Square EDITION.

source Business Insider

caption The exterior of the Times Square EDITION as you approach from the east. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

It takes a minute for me to actually find the hotel: the address is 701 7th Avenue, but the entrance is actually on 47th Street, right next to the Hershey chocolate store. The giant neon marquee above the entrance should’ve been a dead giveaway, but I’m not in the habit of looking up at the flashing lights in Times Square.

caption The art installation in the ground-floor lobby. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

When I first walked into the ground-floor lobby, I wondered, is this a James Turrell exhibition?

A luminescent, metallic green orb hung on the wall in the back of a long hallway. I felt drawn toward it, and it set the tone for the entire hotel, which is part theatrical spectacle, part Zen oasis above the frenzy of Times Square.

caption The front desk in the 10th floor lobby. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

The actual hotel lobby was on the 10th floor, and far less trippy than the ground-floor entrance, though not less bold. A dramatic black staircase with a lush green wall was on the right, while black check-in desks were on the left, backed by a green wall and gauzy white curtains.

The aesthetic was super sleek and modern, but not cold or sterile. There were plenty of people milling about, likely en route to the all-white Lobby Bar, which was the main social hub of the hotel.

Given the above-normal room rates, the crowd was not necessarily as well-heeled as I expected. There were more families and business travelers than fashionable jetsetters, and I suspected a number of guests were Marriott loyalists cashing in their reward points or first-time visitors to New York looking to channel the trendy feel of the city.

for the first time, or they were businesspeople working nearby. The true trendy travelers are more likely to head to a less-touristy neighborhood – even to the hotel’s sister property, the New York EDITION in Flatiron.

Check-in was straightforward. I noticed that the desk agent checking someone in next to me ran through all the dining, entertainment, and fitness options on-site, while mine did not. That said, I didn’t ask, either.

source Business Insider

caption The only separation between the bathroom and the bedroom is a curtain. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

I stayed in a Premier Room with a Times Square View, which was a mid-tier room, based on the prime views and location on a higher floor. Though, it was only 30 square feet larger than the cheaper entry-level rooms.

I was on the 26th floor, unfortunately right off the elevator bank, which is usually a major no-go for me. I could definitely hear some of the noisier guests as they waited for the elevator, but the ding of the bell was hardly noticeable.

Opening the door to my room, I thought, “Wow, this is really small.” I know space is a premium in New York, but I certainly would not have been happy paying more than $400 per night for a 240-square foot space.

While it’s true most people staying in Times Square are likely going to spend most of their time outside the room, there was hardly any space for lounging in the room itself, save for a small armchair and ottoman near the window, and a chair at the desk-slash-glorified console table.

There’s really nowhere to enjoy room service for two, and as such, standard guest rooms are best-suited to business types or solo trippers. Though, I’d understand why couples or families who don’t want to pay up for a suite would put up with the tight quarters.

caption The Premier room with a Times Square view is small—very small. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

The second thing that jumped out at me was that the bathroom was not really a room. While the toilet and shower were in their own frosted-glass boxes, the single sink was wide open to the bedroom. Hopefully, you know your roommate well, as there’s hardly any privacy.

Once I got past my initial shock at the room size, I was able to appreciate two things: the super-chic minimalist decor (all-white everything with dramatic mood lighting, plus a single work of art on the wall – a framed black-and-white photo of Andy Warhol), and the view of Times Square. Even as a jaded New Yorker, it was cool to see a birds-eye-view of the flashing lights.

caption The toilet and the shower are encased in frosted glass. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

As I spent more time in the room, I came to realize that despite being one of the smallest hotel rooms I’ve ever stayed in, it was actually one of the most intelligently designed ones.

There were light switches everywhere, clearly labeled with their purpose, so there’s no wondering about how to turn everything off.

A thick curtain separated the bathroom, entryway, and closet from the bedroom, and it did an excellent job at muffling noise, blocking out light, and even creating a little bit of a dressing area.

There were also outlets and USBs on each side of the bed – you’d be surprised how many new hotels forget to include these.

caption The view of Times Square from my room. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

While not an issue for me personally, it’s important to note that the curtains didn’t totally black out the light from Times Square – even in the middle of the night, I felt as if I was in Blade Runner, with the pulsating lights peeking through holes in the curtain, creating a subtle moody glow. In fact, this is prevalent throughout the hotel, and intentional on Schrager’s part to remind you of your setting.

If you’re sensitive to light at night, the EDITION provides sleep masks during turndown. As for noise, I could definitely hear rowdy passersby yelling and drivers honking their horns, but those sounds faded as the neighborhood quieted past midnight. For light sleepers, there was a speaker on the nightstand to connect to your phone and play white noise.

My favorite features in the room were the plush hooded robe, which came with a $150 price tag to keep, and the Le Labo toiletries in the EDITION signature scent, a masculine yet perfume fragrance.

Ultimately, I enjoyed the room, but the high price tag for entry-level and mid-tier accommodations are a hard sell for such little space, especially for a couple or family on a leisure trip.

Entry-level rooms start at an astonishingly tiny 210 square feet for the Standard Guest Room with a queen bed, while the largest mid-tier room, a Deluxe City View Double, is 260 square feet. Amenities are the same for both categories but differ in location: mid-tier rooms are higher up and offer premium views, while entry-level ones are closer to the street and therefore potentially noisier.

Suites are between 400 and 450 square feet and can connect to additional rooms for more beds. Of course, you’ll pay about double for one. Though, perks include a soaking tub, sitting area, and perhaps even a balcony. Since this is a Marriott hotel, use points to go for an upgrade if you have them.

source Business Insider

caption The 701west fine-dining restaurant. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

The star of the Times Square EDITION was without a doubt the dining program, with six different restaurants and bars, plus a performance venue, all overseen by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser.

For fine dining, try the stellar 701West, a quiet, blue-velvet-clad dining room on the 11th floor. Patrons are treated to a spectacular three-course prix-fixe menu ($118) with an optional wine pairing ($84), plus a Champagne trolley, extra bites and amuse bouches from the chef, and even a mystery wine tasting, served in an all-black glass to make guessing the wine even more difficult (how very Ian Schrager of the restaurant).

Quite frankly, it’s one of the best meals I’ve had in a long time and I’d be more than happy to head to Times Square again for another meal there. In fact, I’d urge fellow New Yorkers to go.

caption The casual dining Terrace and Outdoor Gardens. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

Just outside 701West is the restaurant’s adjacent cocktail bar, reminiscent of an old-school study, with wood-paneled walls and green velvet upholstery, which is ideal for a quiet pre-dinner drink or a nightcap.

The more lively spots are downstairs, between the Lobby Bar, the casual dining (and very verdant) Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, and their adjacent (and possibly unnamed) bar.

One of the most Schrager-esque additions is the seventh-floor performance venue called the Paradise Club, which currently runs a seductive, provocative, and sensational dinner theater show called “The Devouring: A Marriage of Heaven and Hell.”

Guests are treated to a set-course tasting menu before the show begins ($195 for a seated dinner, $95 for snacks at the bar, both of which include the show in the price). The bites aren’t quite as good as the dishes upstairs, but you’re not really here for the food, you’re here for the spectacle.

caption A performance from “The Devouring: A Marriage of Heaven and Hell” at the Paradise Club. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

The production is spearheaded by House of Yes, an avant-garde performance venue in Brooklyn, and features everything from latex-clad dancers to high-flying aerialists to quirky magicians.

It’s not for the timid or prude. Don’t be surprised if you’re asked to participate, either. A lady seated at the table next to me was asked to use her teeth to strip a glove off the emcee’s hand.

After the show, which runs from Thursday to Saturday night, the space becomes a traditional nightclub, but it’s by no means Studio 54.

caption The gym has impressive Times Square views. source Stefanie Waldek/Business Insider

Beyond dining and entertainment, the only other on-site amenity is the gym, which is a bright and airy space with Times Square views and an outdoor terrace.

Could the hotel benefit from extras like a spa and a pool? Absolutely, and some of its competitors in the neighborhood and elsewhere in the city do offer those amenities.

source Business Insider

This is Times Square, so you’ll find all your favorite touristy attractions and restaurants should you choose them – Madame Tussaud’s, the Hard Rock Café, Bubba Gump, the M&M Store.

Broadway theaters are all within walking distance, too.

But there are some local spots worth a visit if you don’t want to be a standard tourist, like the midtown outposts of Joe’s Pizza and Xi’an Famous Foods, or Los Tacos No. 1.

The best thing about being located in Times Square is the transportation access. Many train lines run right past the hotel.

source Business Insider

The hotel has a is rated 4 out of 5 stars by guests on Trip Advisor, and ranked #231 out of 511 hotels in New York City.

I certainly don’t think it should rank so low as far as the hotel’s services and accommodations go, particularly compared to other hotels in New York with far less on-site. But there are a few major dings against the property.

The location, as you might expect, is love it or hate it. Tourists who want to be in Times Square are thrilled about the location, while others might hate the noise and bustle. In either case, you should know exactly what you’re getting into before booking.

The number one issue for guests is the tiny room size. They cite complaints like stubbing toes on furniture and no privacy in the bathroom. In particular, they don’t think the hotel is a good value given the high price and the lack of space. Other guests complained about crowding in public areas, which is not surprising given that people don’t want to spend time in their shoe box-sized rooms, as well as slow or snobby service throughout the property.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Marriott loyalists, tourists, business travelers, and families – it’s quite a mixed bag, despite the hotel primarily being designed for chic couples and business executives.

We like: The minimalist decor is soothing, so much so that you could easily forget you’re in Times Square or a tiny room. Bold design choices are made with all-white or all-black rooms, but they work well.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): 701West, the fine-dining restaurant in a blue-velvet-lined space that belongs in Mad Men, offers a perfect three-course meal accompanied by a Champagne trolley, surprise wine tasting, and extra bites from the chef. And don’t skip a cocktail in the adjacent bar. It’s an oasis in a neighborhood known for overpriced tourist restaurants.

We think you should know: If you want to avoid Times Square on your way to and from the hotel, approach it from Sixth Avenue on the east side, and you’ll avoid the worst of the crowds

We’d do this differently next time: Book a suite. The standard rooms are incredibly tiny, even though they’re well designed. Suites offer a lot more space, plus extras like terraces and soaking tubs. The ideal way to upgrade is through Marriott points rather than cash – which shouldn’t be a problem for the many Marriott loyalists who stay here – as suites are double the price of standard rooms.

source Business Insider

The Times Square EDITION will appeal to business travelers working in the area, Marriott Bonvoy members who have plenty of points to burn, or first-time visitors seeking a modern luxury hotel in the heart of tourist action.

The rooms are practically microscopic, which is not so surprising in New York, but it is for the price tag. Upgrade to a suite if you have the dollars or the points, but don’t expect a lavish penthouse, either.

Similarly, drinks and meals aren’t cheap, but they’re vastly superior to any of the overpriced tourist spots nearby, which is the same argument I’d make for this hotel over a no-frills chain nearby. This hotel is an overall experience that extends well beyond the (small) confines of your room.