Every Timothée Chalamet movie, ranked by critics

caption Timothée Chalamet is known for his roles in movies like “Lady Bird” and “Call Me By Your Name.” source A24/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Actor Timothée Chalamet is known for his roles in movies like “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

In 2018, he received an Oscar nomination for his role in the coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name.”

Chalamet has appeared in 17 movies, 14 of which have a critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

His best film, according to critics, was “Lady Bird.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At 24 years old, Timothée Chalamet has already received an Oscar nomination in 2018 (for his role in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name“) and starred in critically-acclaimed movies like “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

In total, he’s been in 17 movies, 14 of which have a critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. Here they all are, ranked according to critics’ scores.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

The lowest-rated movie on Timothée Chalamet’s resumé is the 2015 holiday comedy “Love The Coopers.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “Love The Coopers.” source CBS Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Synopsis: The actor starred alongside Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, and Amanda Seyfried in the holiday comedy “Love The Coopers,” which centers on a troubled family coming together for their annual Christmas Eve celebration.

Despite its talented cast, the movie was criticized for its cloying, overbearing script.

NPR critic Scott Tobias described the film as “holiday entertainment that feels like a horror movie.”

He appeared in the 2016 drama “The Adderall Diaries.”

caption Timothée Chalamet had a role in “The Adderall Diaries.” source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Synopsis: Based on Stephen Elliott’s memoir of the same name, “The Adderall Diaries” follows a troubled writer (James Franco as Stephen) who becomes obsessed with a high-profile murder case. Chalamet has a small role playing the teenage version of Stephen.

The movie received largely negative reviews for its inability to translate Elliott’s memoir into a compelling onscreen story.

“‘The Adderall Diaries’ is about nothing but itself,” wrote IndieWire critic David Ehrlich. “It’s not fiction, it’s forgery. It’s not adaptation, it’s erasure.

The actor played a high school jock in 2014’s “Men, Women, & Children.”

caption Katherine Hughes and Timothée Chalamet appeared together in “Men, Women & Children.” source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Synopsis: Chalamet had a small role in “Men, Women, & Children,” which revolves around a series of interconnected characters who are negatively affected by technology.

Many critics took issue with the movie’s patronizing, outdated view of social media and the internet, and found its characters two-dimensional as a result.

“Men, Women, & Children’ curates the world of technology into a tiny sliver of only the most outlandishly evil elements, and pretends that perspective is reason for despair,” wrote Teo Bugbee for The New Republic.

He starred in the 2018 drama “Hot Summer Nights.”

caption Timothée Chalamet played a teenage boy coming of age in 1991 in “Hot Summer Nights.” source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Synopsis: After making waves for his role in A24’s 2017 movie “Lady Bird,” the actor starred in “Hot Summer Nights,” another offering from the popular indie film distributor. Here, he played an awkward teenager who begins dealing drugs in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, during the summer of 1991.

“Hot Summer Nights” was largely criticized for its inability to sustain a compelling story outside of nostalgic ’90s visuals.

“While Bynum captures the year of [1991] and its transitional early-’90s fashions with melancholic vividness, his paper-thin story of minimal character development ultimately resolves to a shrug,” wrote Time Out critic Tomris Laffly.

Chalamet co-starred with “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka in the 2015 fantasy thriller “One & Two.”

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “One & Two.” source Bow and Arrow Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Synopsis: “One & Two” centers on two siblings (Chalamet and Shipka) with supernatural powers who plot to escape from the family property on which their father has imprisoned them.

Although “One & Two” received mixed reviews, many critics found that its quiet coming-of-age meditations gave the young adult movie some much-needed substance.

“[Director Andrew Droz Palermo’s] affinity for naturalism – complemented by Shipka and Chalamet’s introspective performances – prevents ‘One & Two’ from being co-opted by the tired tropes of recent YA fantasies,” wrote David Ehrlich for Time Out.

He played a young man caught between two women in the controversial 2019 romantic comedy “A Rainy Day in New York.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “A Rainy Day In New York.” source Perdido Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: The actor was criticized for starring in Woody Allen’s latest film, 2019’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” because the director’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that he sexually abused her when she was a child. Chalamet later apologized for his involvement in the project and pledged to donate his entire “A Rainy Day in New York” salary to the anti-harassment movement Time’s Up, RAINN (an anti-sexual violence organization), and the LGBT Center in New York.

The movie itself, which follows a love triangle that forms when a young couple (Chalamet and Elle Fanning) spends a weekend in New York City, received lukewarm reviews for its predictability.

The Hollywood Reporter critic Jordan Mintzer called it “merely a watchable rehashing of [Allen’s] preferential themes and plot points, set in a present-day Manhattan so nostalgic and unreal it might as well be a period piece.

Chalamet and “The Office” star Steve Carell co-starred in the 2018 family drama “Beautiful Boy.”

caption Timothée Chalamet played real-life writer Nic Sheff in “Beautiful Boy.” source Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Synopsis: “Beautiful Boy” is based on a pair of memoirs by journalist David Sheff and his son, Nic Sheff. The movie tells the real story of David (played by “The Office” alum Steve Carell) struggling to help Nic overcome his meth addiction, and the leading duo’s soulful performances largely helped writers look past its aimless structure and muted emotional beats.

“Chalamet now leaves no doubt that he’s an actor of refined and profound gifts,” wrote The Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday. “His performance in ‘Beautiful Boy’ helps elevate a boho-bourgeois melodrama to something that aspires to be more achingly real and human.”

The actor portrayed the historical figure King Henry V in 2019’s “The King.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “The King.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: Chalamet played royalty in “The King,” bringing the monarch King Henry “Hal” V to life in the Netflix original movie. “Twilight” and “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson also appeared as “The Dauphin” (the historical term for a French king’s youngest son).

“The lithe, doe-eyed Chalamet may feel too physically slight for the role, but he brings a fierce emotional intelligence that moves his Hal much closer to believability,” wrote Leah Greenblatt for Entertainment Weekly.

Chalamet had a small role in the 2017 western drama “Hostiles.”

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “Hostiles.” source Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: The actor briefly appeared in “Hostiles,” which tells the story of a 19th-century Army captain (Christian Bale) escorting a group of travelers on a treacherous journey through the American West.

“Bursts of intense violence are punctuated with sometimes tedious blocks of speeches and silence, but ‘Hostiles,’ despite its posture of brutal amorality, has a goodness at its core, of understanding and empathy,” wrote The Associated Press critic Lindsey Bahr.

In the 2014 film “Interstellar,” the actor played the son of Matthew McConaughey’s astronaut protagonist.

caption Timothée Chalamet had a small role in “Interstellar” as Matthew McConaughey’s son. source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Interstellar” follows an astronaut named Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who leaves his family behind to go on a space expedition that might hold the key to humanity’s survival.

The movie stars many famous actors (such as Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway), but viewers might have forgotten that Chalamet also appeared in “Interstellar” in one of his early roles.

The actor played the younger version of Cooper’s son Tom, while Casey Affleck portrayed the character as an adult.

“Yes, [‘Interstellar’] may be tendentious at times and absurd at others,” said The Atlantic critic Christopher Orr. “But the scope and ambition of Nolan’s vision are refreshing in this era of safe bets, of sequels and spinoffs and franchise-hopefuls.”

He appeared alongside “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart in the 2016 drama “Miss Stevens.”

caption Anthony Quintal, Timothée Chalamet, Lili Reinhart, and Lily Rabe costarred in “Miss Stevens.” source Beachside Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: “Miss Stevens” revolves around its titular high school teacher (“American Horror Story” star Lily Rabe), who chaperones three of her students (Chalamet, Anthony Quintal, and Reinhart) on a weekend trip to a drama competition.

Chalamet appeared as high schooler Billy, who is dealing with a behavioral disorder.

“‘Miss Stevens’ […] is a small but likeable film,” wrote Christopher Orr for The Atlantic. “The true standout, however, is Timothée Chalamet, who plays the most troubled of the teacher’s charges.”

In Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version of “Little Women,” the actor played classic boy-next-door Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.

caption Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet costarred in “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Synopsis: Chalamet reunited with “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig for her recent adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book “Little Women.” The story centers on the four March sisters as they come of age during the Civil War.

The actor played Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, the March family’s wealthy neighbor who becomes infatuated with the sisters (particularly Saoirse Ronan’s Jo and Florence Pugh’s Amy).

“Timothée Chalamet plays charming boy-next-door Laurie in a more quiet and pensive way than the character has typically been portrayed,” wrote Danielle Gensburg for The Chicago Reader. “‘Little Women’ is a beautiful story about family and love, the creativity and imagination that comes with childhood, and the challenges and sacrifices we make as we grow up.”

The actor received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the 2017 movie “Call Me By Your Name.”

caption Timothée Chalamet played Elio Perlman in “Call Me By Your Name.” source Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Synopsis: Adapted from André Aciman’s best-selling novel, “Call Me By Your Name” tracks the summer romance that unfolds between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Chalamet) and 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer), who is studying at the Perlmans’ Italian home.

Chalamet received an Oscar nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role at the 2018 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Elio.

“‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a visually stunning coming-of-age story that boasts a star-making performance by Chalamet,” wrote Calvin Wilson for The St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Chalamet’s highest-rated film is the 2017 movie “Lady Bird.”

caption Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan first worked together in “Lady Bird.” source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Synopsis: In Gerwig’s 2017 film “Lady Bird,” headstrong 17-year-old Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) clashes with her equally strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) as she dreams of attending college beyond her quiet hometown of Sacramento, California.

Chalamet played Kyle Scheible, Lady Bird’s high school crush. The movie received near-unanimous praise for its warm, wistful meditations on mother-daughter relationships and growing up.

“As teen movies go, [‘Lady Bird’ is] supremely sophisticated, capturing and crystallising that moment in adolescence when it seems that life is at last about to start and the only place you want to be is elsewhere,” wrote Sandra Hall for The Sydney Morning Herald.