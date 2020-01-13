Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the Golden Globes in 2021. Here’s a look back at their best awards show jokes over the years.

caption Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are pictured giving the monologue at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are scheduled to return as hosts for the Golden Globes next year.

It will be the fourth time that the comedic duo have hosted the awards ceremony. Their last gig was in 2015.

In honor of the news, Insider took a look back at some of their biggest awards show moments over the years.

It’s been a little more than a week since the Golden Globes, but the countdown is already beginning for next year’s ceremony after it was announced Saturday that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would return to host.

The longtime friends and “Saturday Night Live” alumni hosted the Globes for three years straight from 2013 to 2015, during which ratings for the ceremony reached record highs.

As movie and TV lovers look ahead to next year, Insider took a look back at some of Fey and Poehler’s best jokes and moments from Golden Globes past.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler first hosted the Golden Globes in 2013. Like other awards show hosts, they roasted several members of the audience.

In one particularly memorable call-out, Poehler put on a thick Boston accent to congratulate fellow Bostonian Ben Affleck for his work on “Argo,” only to put him in his place by telling him “you’re not better than me.”

The two then moved on to Anne Hathaway, who Fey commended for her work in “Les Miserables.”

“I have not seen someone so totally alone and abandoned like that since you were on stage with James Franco at the Oscars,” Fey said.

The joke referenced Hathaway and Franco’s car-crash co-hosting gig at the 2011 Oscars.

Both Fey and Poehler were nominated for best actress in a television series musical or comedy but lost to “Girls” star Lena Dunham.

At that point, they brought their drinks onstage.

“Time to start drinking,” Fey said.

When the pair hosted the following year though, Poehler finally won for her role as Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation” — a win she celebrated by making out with U2’s Bono.

During their monologue at the 2014 Golden Globes, Poehler and Fey made fun of Matt Damon while talking about the star power in the room.

“Matt, on any other night, in any other room, you would be a big deal but tonight — and don’t take this the wrong way — you’re basically a garbage person,” Poehler joked.

Fey offered some cultural commentary when she talked about Matthew McConaughey’s dramatic weight loss for a role.

“For Dallas Buyers Club he lost 45 pounds,” she said. “Or what actresses call, ‘being in a movie.'”

Fey made a similar joke the next year when she pointed out how Steve Carrel’s look in “Foxcatcher” took two hours to put on.

“Just for comparison, it took me three hours today to prepare for my role as human woman,” she said.

During two of their hosting gigs, Poehler and Fey played up a mock rivalry with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In 2014, they called her out for sitting in the movie section instead of the TV section.

When the camera panned to Louis-Dreyfus, she was acting aloof and pulling on a vape.

Fey drew attention to Louis-Dreyfus again during the 2015 monologue: “Julia Louis Dreyfus is here… because she’s obsessed with me. We’re not friends.”

The 2015 awards also coincided with the Sony Pictures hack, so there were plenty of jokes about North Korea and their attempts to cancel the release of “The Interview.”

“The biggest story in Hollywood this year was when North Korea threatened an attack if Sony Pictures released the interview, forcing us all to pretend we wanted to see it,” Poehler said.

Poehler and Fey have also made notable appearances at other awards shows, like the 2013 Emmys, where they sat in the front row eating popcorn and cat-calling host Neil Patrick Harris.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Poehler had a hilarious back-and-forth with host Seth Meyers, who she grilled for mansplaining.

Fey and Poehler also brought some much-needed humor — along with former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Maya Rudolph — when they opened the host-less 2019 Academy Awards.