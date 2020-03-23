Tito’s Handmade Vodka plans to make its own hand sanitizer and will give it away for free

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will start producing its own hand sanitizer in response to the national shortage.

The company plans to make an initial 24 tons of the product and will give it away for free to those who need it most.

The announcement follows a warning the company gave out to customers not to use the vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is gearing up to start making its own hand sanitizer and plans to give the product away for free to those who need it most, the company announced Sunday.

The company plans to make an initial 24 tons of hand sanitizer during the upcoming weeks. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau recently permitted the production of ethanol-based hand sanitizers to be made by authorized distillers due to the nationwide shortage.

Tito’s is getting ready to launch production after finishing its testing of the hand sanitizer formula, setting up production lines, obtaining the necessary ingredients, and organizing the proper supplies and packaging.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

The company also announced that it would donate $2 million toward coronavirus relief efforts, giving half of the donation to organizations that focus on the service industry including CORE, USBG Foundation, Southern Smoke, and World Central Kitchen. The other $1 million will be donated as further needs become clear during the outbreak.

“As the individuals who make up this company, our hearts are breaking for our friends, our partners, and the communities affected and isolated by this pandemic,” read a post on Tito’s website. “We owe everything to the folks in the service industry.”

The announcement follows a warning the company gave out several weeks ago insisting that the brand’s vodka cannot be used as a replacement for disinfectant. Tito’s said its vodka’s alcohol content is lower than the CDC requirements for hand sanitizer. The warning came after customers on Twitter said they were making their own hand sanitizer with the vodka.

Tito’s said it does not have all of the details about the hand sanitizer yet, but would share more information as it becomes available and will produce the hand sanitizer as needed.

Pernod Ricard– which makes drinks such as Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Malibu, as well as smaller distilleries, and New York State, are also making hand sanitizers.

Fox first reported on the company creating its own hand sanitizer.