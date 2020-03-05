Tito’s Vodka is warning consumers that it can’t be used as a hand sanitizer replacement as the coronavirus spreads across the US

caption Tito’s cannot be used as hand sanitizer. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images

As hand sanitizer shortages continue across the country in response to the coronavirus, Tito’s Vodka warns it cannot be used as a replacement disinfectant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand sanitizers must contain 60% alcohol in order to kill germs. Tito’s Vodka is 40% alcohol and “therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the brand said.

The response comes after several Twitter users shared they were making their own hand sanitizer using the vodka.

While alcohol is the key ingredient in hand sanitizer, Tito’s Vodka is taking to Twitter to warn Americans that it is not an effective replacement for Purell.

Over the past day, the spirits company has been dispelling misconceptions that its vodka can be used as a disinfectant in place of hand sanitizer, as shortages continue across the country due to the coronavirus. In a statement shared on its social media channels, Tito’s wrote that its vodka is made with 40% alcohol and “therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” which states that effective hand sanitizers must contain 60% alcohol.

The official response came on Wednesday after several Twitter users shared that they were planning to use Tito’s to create their own hand sanitizer due to the lack of availability of popular brands like Purell. A Tito’s spokesperson told Business Insider that as soon as it saw the misguided information it “wanted to set the record straight.”

“While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize – which it doesn’t, per the CDC,” the spokesperson said.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/plYf54HPLn — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 4, 2020

I just saw a recipe to make your own hand sanitizer using Tito's vodka. Uh, no. That's why we have grocery store vodka. — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) March 3, 2020

Thinking about making my own hand sanitizer out of aloe vera and Titos vodka #Coronavirustexas — Laura Antonetti (@superlaura) March 3, 2020

@TitosVodka you’re missing some advertising opportunities with recipes for homemade hand sanitizer… just saying ???? — Johanna4250 (@Johanna4250) March 4, 2020

“If you drop below 60%, the effectiveness drops very dramatically,” Miryam Wahrman, a biology professor at William Paterson University and the author of “The Hand Book: Surviving in a Germ-Filled World,” told Insider’s Anna Medaris Miller earlier this week.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the US, consumers have been stocking up on disinfectants and essential items. As a result, many third-party vendors have dramatically raised prices to meet demand, with two-packs of Purell selling for upwards of $350 and more in some cases.

Still, Purell is working to meet increased demand, a spokesperson for its parent company Gojo told Business Insider earlier this week.

“We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks – and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented,” Gojo spokeswoman Samantha Williams said. “We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this.”