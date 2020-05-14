TJ Maxx and Marshalls reopened their websites, but frustrated shoppers say orders are so limited they can’t buy anything

caption TJ Maxx’s site is open for business— but there’s a limit. source TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierrra have opened their websites for online orders.

The sites are only allowing a certain number of ordres to be placed each day, however.

Some shoppers say that orders are so limited, they haven’t been able to buy anything.

TJX Companies, operators of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, HomeGoods, and Homesense, announced on Saturday that it would reopen its online operations in addition to brick-and-mortar stores in states where permitted.

But, there’s a catch.

While TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra are allowing shoppers to make purchases online, they’re limiting how many orders can be placed each day. Once the limit is reached, orders are shut down until the following day.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, both TJ Maxx and Marshalls had reached their limit for the day and were instructing online shoppers to “please try again tomorrow.”

Frustrated customers have complained on Twitter about not being able to place orders in time, despite waking up early to do so.

E-commerce has grown over the last several months as brick-and-mortar stores were forced to temporarily close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that FedEx has limited the number of orders that some retailers – including Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and Abercrombie & Fitch – can ship from certain locations. The hope is that taking these steps will keep the system from getting overwhelmed. The Journal did not mention TJX’s stores as being affected by FedEx’s policy change.

TJ Maxx was in the news earlier this week as stores reopened to large crowds in some states.

A representative for TJX pointed Business Insider to a statement made by CEO Ernie Herrman on Saturday:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, our Company has continued to prioritize the health and well-being of our Associates, customers, and the communities we serve. As part of our response to the health crisis, we closed our stores in nine countries and online shopping sites, as well as our distribution centers and offices around the world several weeks ago. As various states and countries re-open businesses and we re-open our own stores and e-commerce websites, health and safety will remain a very important consideration.

No matter where people live in the world, we want our Associates and customers to feel confident when they come back to work or shop in our stores. In light of the pandemic, we have been highly focused on making changes to help provide a healthier store environment going forward. For our Associates, we are following newly established health protocols, including required use of face masks while working and implementing social distancing work practices. In our stores, we have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day. We care deeply about the health and well-being of our valued Associates and customers, and for this reason, expect all customers who shop in our stores to wear a face covering. As Associates return to our distribution centers and offices, we are also implementing new safety protocols designed to help protect their health as well.

With many locations in many regions, our retail websites will serve as the best source of information about when specific stores or online businesses plan to re-open.

I very much look forward to welcoming back our Associates and customers across the globe. As always, we remain honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.”