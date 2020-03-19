These violinists went viral for their ‘Titanic’ performance in an empty toilet paper aisle. It was inspired by the struggle that artists are facing during coronavirus quarantine.

caption Emer Kinsella and Bonnie von Duyke are two LA-based violinists who made the best of a bad situation with their hilarious ‘Titanic’-inspired video in the toilet paper aisle. source Screenshot Twitter/@kristensreality

A viral video of two violinists re-enacting the iconic “Titanic” scene in an empty toilet paper aisle was inspired by the real-life “sinking ship” that is the music industry during the coronavirus quarantine.

The LA-based violinists, Emer Kinsella and Bonnie von Duyke, told Insider that the situation for musicians is bleak, since upcoming events for the next few months have been canceled due to quarantine.

“The response from everybody has been like ‘We needed this, this was a laugh on a day that’s been really low,'” von Dukye said, while Kinsella said friends and colleagues have reached out after recognizing her.

For anyone who has seen “Titanic,” the song Emer Kinsella and Bonnie von Duyke are playing in their viral video is instantly recognizable. In the 1997 movie, the string quartet plays “Nearer My God to Thee” as chaos erupts around them on deck, with one violinist remarking “Gentlemen, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight,” while water rushes onboard.

In the empty toilet paper aisle of an LA grocery store, Kinsella and von Duyke wore matching tuxes and life vests with the tags still on them as they did the same, minus the water rushing in. But for both musicians, the funny video represented more than a meme during the time of the coronavirus toilet paper shortage.

“I’ve been feeling the same, like we’re on a sinking ship,” Kinsella told Insider. “Basically any concerts that were lined up in the future, months in advance, have been canceled. It leaves us in a pretty precarious situation. And I know that the whole music community has been saying the same thing.”

Events, concerts, and weddings are being canceled due to the coronavirus, leaving musicians in precarious financial situations

Both violinists have worked together on gigs in the past, and it was von Duyke’s idea to do a “Titanic” video after she was initially inspired by viral videos of Italians playing music and singing to one another on balconies.

“I just went out on my own balcony as a lonely violinist,” she said. “And then we got some people laughing at it, and some of my friends who were musicians got a giggle out of that.”

Von Duyke has been playing the violin since she was about 3-years-old, while Kinsella started at age 2-and-a-half. Both women work in LA in the entertainment industry, which they say has largely slowed to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the US.

“That’s our main source of income, thousands and thousands of dollars that people are losing, which is disparaging,” von Dukye told Insider. “We’re all applying for jobs, like at Trader Joe’s, we’re not sure what to do, and I think I was just frustrated at that point. It was one of those moments where you’re just like ‘Well, if I’m not going to cry, I’m going to laugh about it.'”

We are full-time, professional players out of work due to covid-19. We record music/write original scores for TV, movies and video games. If you like this, consider hiring us for any remote work you may need. @EmersionM + @BonnievonDuyke

Thanks for the shout @kristensreality https://t.co/nAnNHXK36R — Emer Kinsella (@EmersionM) March 17, 2020

She reached out to Kinsella, who jumped on board immediately. The two decided to dress up fully for the occasion, wearing tuxes and buying life vests before driving to a nearby grocery store, where they started to have second doubts.

“The second we walked out, we had been in the car and we were like ‘what if this is rude?’ But then we thought the least we’d do is calm people down with the music, or distract them,” von Duyke said. “And then as soon as people saw us they started cracking up, they knew exactly what we were going to do.”

Just one of the tweets of the impromptu performance has over 2.4 million views. Kinsella said they thought they might have had a chance to go viral with their “Titanic” performance, since it seemed to hit all the meme-worthy marks of the toilet paper shortage, but they didn’t expect as much attention as they’ve gotten.

“I got in my car and saw there were already 2,000 views and I was like ‘Wow, that’s interesting.’ And then it was like ‘Oh, now there’s 100,000.’ And then to wake up and be like, ‘Oh, we’re at a million. Wow,'” Kinsella said. “It’s been reaching friends or people I’ve studied with in the past who know me and they’ve been getting in touch, just saying ‘Hey, I’ve seen you in this video.'”

Once people have a laugh at the video, there are other ways they can support both artists during the quarantine, too. Both Kinsella and von Duyke have Patreon pages where people can donate, and they’re also available for remote work.

“Both of us record from home with home set-ups for studio microphones,” Kinsella, who both plays violin and composes music, said. “People can hire us for remote violin or viola recordings, virtual lessons, original music, and for me, scores. Any film projects needing music, we can do all that from home.”