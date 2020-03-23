It now seems almost certain the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s why.

caption The Tokyo Olympics are looking increasingly in doubt. source Getty/Nicolas Asfouri

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games are edging closer and closer to postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted on Monday that the current global climate is not an “adequate” condition in which to hold a major sporting tournament.

Canada and Australia have both withdrawn, while the USA has called for the games to be moved.

Here’s everything we know so far.

For months, the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have insisted the games will go ahead despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

However on Monday, with the worldwide death toll at over 15,000, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conceded for the first time that might not be possible.

“I don’t think the world will be ready considering the spread of the novel coronavirus infection,” he said, adding that the the global travel restrictions and rising death toll were not “adequate” conditions in which to hold a major sporting tournament.

Abe’s comments are just one of a number of indications that the Olympics is edging ever closer to being moved from its original date of July 24 to August 9.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says that postponement is now an option

source Getty/The Asahi Shimbun

The IOC said on Sunday it is now entering a four week phase of planning in which it will discuss, alongside the Japanese government and organizers, the possibility of moving the dates.

Broadcasters, national Olympic committees, and partner sponsors will also be included in the discussions, according to an official statement.

The IOC added that canceling the games altogether was not an option.

“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” said IOC president Thomas Bach.

“The IOC wants to be part of the solution. Therefore we have made it our leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved, and to contribute to containing the virus.”

Canada and Australia have both already dropped out

source Getty/Kirill Kudryavtsev

Subsequent to the IOC’s statement, Canada, backed by its government, became the first country to withdraw its athletes from the games.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” a statement from the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said on Sunday.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.”

Early on Monday, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) followed suit, saying: “The AOC believes our athletes now need to prioritize their own health and of those around them.”

United States’ athletes have also declared their desire to withdraw

source Getty/Maddie Meyer

Both the United States’ Track & Field and Swimming teams have called for the games to be postponed.

According the USA Today, Max Siegel, chief executive officer of Track & Field, wrote a letter on Friday to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) urging it to speak up for the athletes.

“[Postponement] at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing that they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games,” Siegel’s letter said.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey also sent a letter of his own, which was shared on Twitter.

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

The USOPC has said it would be “premature” to make a decision to withdraw athletes at the moment, but that it is working to “gather more data and expert advice.”

US President Donald Trump says the country will be “guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan” as to whether the Olympics go ahead as planned.

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe says it wouldn’t be fair to hold the games this year

source Getty/Eamonn M. McCormack

Lord Coe, who won gold at both the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games, believes holding the tournament amid the COVID-19 crisis would be unsafe for athletes and unfair on those who have been unable to prepare properly.

“As I said last week, I don’t think we should have the Olympic Games at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety,” he said, according to the BBC.

He added: “Every one of my area presidents believes that we can no longer expect a fair and level playing field in our sport given the number of athletes who are struggling to train in various countries due to measures put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

Coe also said that no decision having yet been made was causing “real anguish” for athletes.

