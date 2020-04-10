The Tokyo Olympics could still be in jeopardy despite the year-long postponement, according to the CEO of the games

caption Like the rest of the world, Toshiro Muto’s Olympic organizing committee will have to wait and see whether the Olympic Games will be possible next summer. source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Tokyo Olympics could still be in jeopardy despite a year-long postponement announced in March.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said his council is “not in a position to give you a clear answer” about the feasibility of the Games, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Muto called on individuals and leaders around the world to “bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines, and vaccines.”

Muto also noted that the committee had taken out insurance policies to mitigate the financial losses incurred from the postponement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the sports world on pause.

The crown jewel of athletics, the Olympics, were postponed back in March. And even with a year-long postponement, the Tokyo Games – which were initially scheduled to begin in July 2020 – could still be in jeopardy.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said his council is “not in a position to give you a clear answer” about the feasibility of putting on the games next July, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Muto said of the COVID-19 spread during a remote news conference Friday.

“We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year,” he added. “So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.”

During the conference, Muto was asked if the committee had a contingency plan in place in the event that the 2021 Olympics cannot go on as planned. He resisted outlining any alternative options and instead called on individuals and leaders around the world to “bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines, and vaccines.”

“Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort,” he added.

Still, Muto acknowledged that there is an incredible amount of money on the line should the Games go by the wayside. He noted that Tokyo 2020 had taken out insurance policies to mitigate the financial losses incurred from the postponement.

“Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies,” he said. “But whether the postponement of the games qualifies as an event that is covered is not clear yet.”

Like the rest of the world, Muto’s Olympic organizing committee will have to wait and see what the future holds. Currently, reports indicate that 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 100 related deaths have been reported in Japan.