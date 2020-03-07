Rumors of Tom Brady joining the 49ers persist, but it all hinges on a huge factor — the Niners giving up on a 28-year-old QB for a 43-year-old

caption Tom Brady. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rumors of Tom Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason have been gaining momentum.

While the move makes sense for Brady, as he is from the Bay Area and the Niners are title contenders, it requires the 49ers to give up on Jimmy Garoppolo, a much younger quarterback with more career ahead of him.

The 49ers would have to decide if the benefits of having Brady and a shorter title window are that much greater than Garoppolo and perhaps a longer timeline to continue building.

Tom Brady is set to become one of the most high-profile free agents in NFL history, and little is known about where he could land for the 2020 season.

One of the hotter rumors of late has been the possibility of Brady landing with the San Francisco 49ers, last year’s NFC Champions.

The rumors make sense on several levels: Brady grew up a 49ers fan in nearby San Mateo, California, and the team boasts an elite defense and talented young core on offense that would allow him to succeed right away. For Brady, the move makes a lot of sense.

However, for the 49ers, going in on Brady would require a sacrifice of questionable wisdom: giving up on Jimmy Garoppolo.

The perception of Garoppolo in the NFL world varies. On the one hand, he’s a 28-year-old quarterback who helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns and a solid 102 passer rating in 2019.

However, Garoppolo has also had his struggles with interceptions, has just 26 starts in six years in the league, and plays under an offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan who’s known to make lives easier on quarterbacks. To some, Garoppolo missing Emmanuel Sanders deep on 3rd-and-10 with 1:38 to play in the Super Bowl cost the 49ers the championship. Would a quarterback like Brady have hit Sanders for what may have been the go-ahead touchdown?

The 49ers’ interest sounds mixed

The rumors of Brady going to the 49ers heated up when NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran said he saw the 49ers “closing hard on the outside” in the race for Brady this offseason.

Other reports have been more tepid of their interest.

Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald wrote that there is “something” to the buzz.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested some of the buzz is coming from outside parties. Still, the 49ers have fallen back on an “anything-is-possible” mindset – an answer that leaves the door open when they could easily shut down the noise by insisting that they’re sticking with Garoppolo.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler delivered a similar message on “Get Up” on Friday, saying that the 49ers “most likely” won’t be in the mix for Brady. Again, the door hasn’t quite been closed.

The move is feasible for the 49ers. According to Spotrac, the 49ers have a potential out on Garoppolo’s deal this year, leaving them with a $4.2 million dead cap hit – a manageable number.

As The Ringer’s Kevin Clark said on Bill Simmons’ podcast, “How many teams would say no to Tom Brady?”

How much of an upgrade is Brady, and for how long?

caption Jimmy Garoppolo. source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brady’s play has declined in the last two years, but there are extenuating circumstances. Brady took a step back in 2018, but stepped it up in the playoffs and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. In 2019, the supporting cast around Brady was diminished, and he lacked the playmakers needed to elevate his game.

All of that is to say: it’s unclear how Brady would look with a sturdier offensive line, a better run game, and more dynamic receivers.

The Athletic’s Mike Lombardi argued that while Brady could be a “supplement” to the 49ers, his mental knowledge of the game and experience would give him an edge over Garoppolo. Lombardi also argued that the 49ers could trade Garoppolo for a draft asset to then use on a quarterback to succeed Brady.

It’s fair to question the wisdom of such a decision. Brady has said he wants to play until he’s 45. He’s two years removed from that number, and there’s no telling how quickly his game could drop off as he gets older.

Trading a 28-year-old quarterback, even with a limited ceiling, for a 43-year-old near the end of his career puts the 49ers in a win-now window. They would also have to develop a young quarterback, or find one through free agency or trade, just as the rest of their young core on both sides of the ball is entering their peak years.

Still, the 49ers were a few minutes away from a Super Bowl win last year. If they feel Brady has at least one good year left in him, plus a major intangible advantage over Garoppolo, they may decide to go all-in, no matter how small the window may be.