Inside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s 20-year ‘business’ relationship, which produced the NFL’s greatest dynasty and came to an abrupt end

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years.

Despite two decades and countless hours working together, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick were always said to have a “business” relationship and were never that close off the field.

In recent years, fundamental differences between the two caused friction, eventually leading to the split.

Here’s how the greatest quarterback-head coach duo grew together and eventually came apart.

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era is over – a sentence that still seems surreal.

Brady on Tuesday announced he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. He is reportedly going to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over two decades, Brady and Belichick became the greatest quarterback-head coach duo in NFL history. However, even after all those years, the two were said to have has a “business” relationship and were not particularly close off the field. In recent years, fundamental differences between the two caused friction in the Patriots system, and it felt like a matter of time before there was a split.

Here’s a detailed look at Belichick and Brady’s time together, their football-focused relationship, and how the split finally happened after 20 years.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the most successful quarterback-head coach duo in NFL history.

They have the best winning percentage of any duo, six Super Bowls, 30 playoff wins, nine AFC titles, and 17 AFC East titles.

Belichick has called Brady the greatest quarterback of all-time, while Brady has called Belichick the greatest coach of all-time.

After 20 incredible years, their partnership ended on Tuesday, with Tom Brady announcing he was leaving the Patriots.

He is reportedly set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been said that both men owe their careers to each other. Belichick drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, then gave him the starting job in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe got injured. Belichick named Brady the starter, even when Bledsoe returned.

Meanwhile, Brady’s talent and willingness to be coached and fall in line allowed Belichick to run a tight ship and focus on other areas of the team. Before Brady, Belichick had not had much success as a head coach in the NFL.

In his first season as a starter, Brady helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. He later said that after the win, Belichick told him, “Tom, just wanted to let you know you had a pretty good year.”

“I said, ‘Thanks, coach’ and it’s been pretty magical ever since,” Brady recalled.

The relationship stayed mostly intact through two decades, with both men setting aside their egos to make things work.

Belichick once said he and Brady worked well together because they had an endless appetite for football and game-planning.

“I love football. I love learning about football. I think Tom is the same. I think we’ve learned from each other, and we’ve been able to grow together. I think it’s a thriving relationship that never gets old … I think Tom and I have spent a lot of time building that philosophy, understanding what we’re each thinking in certain situations, so when they come up, he can anticipate what I want to do [and] I can anticipate what he’d like to do. We try to get the best thing. I’d say we both work at it.”

However, despite years working together and countless hours in meetings, Brady and Belichick’s relationship was always described as a “business” relationship.

Brady and Belichick reportedly kept “their distance away from the field.”

Brady said he had “very rarely” ever seen Belichick’s fun side, saying that when it comes to football, he “flips a switch.”

Brady also said he couldn’t remember having lunch or dinner with Belichick, in part because they were around each other so much, that they didn’t do such things when they had free time.

The two did go on a three-day golfing trip at Pebble Beach in 2014, however.

The business relationship worked for the two. Belichick called himself “fortunate” to coach Brady for his whole career, saying nobody prepares more than Brady.

Belichick ran a ruthless, no-nonsense program that set the Patriots apart from other teams.

The Patriots never bid too much on players, and they let good free agents walk to scout cheaper, unheralded prospects. Players were often criticized during film sessions, perhaps none more than Brady, who allowed it to happen, knowing players would fall in line if their star quarterback permitted criticism in front of the whole team.

That style eventually wore down Brady. Brady’s father once warned that it would “end badly” for Brady in New England.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

As Brady grew older, his philosophies also changed and were much different than Belichick’s.

NBC Sports’ Tom Curran explained:

“Belichick [has a] very present inclination towards negativity. And as the 2010s have worn on, you know I think Brady has become more and more spiritual, positive, his wife has exercised a lot of influence on him, so has Alex Guerrero, who he’s very close with, in the importance of positivity, in the importance of lifestyle and life choices. And a lot of those are at complete loggerheads with what Belichick needs to run the team.”

Belichick reportedly maintained an “emotional distance” from Brady.

Brady also routinely took less money on his contract to help the Patriots build a more well-rounded team. Tom Curran suggested that the Patriots’ habit of not spending big money on free agents or letting theirs walk rubbed Brady the wrong way.

“Over the course of time, you know, taking less money, seeing players who he valued very much jettisoned or nickel-and-dimed or who went out the door, along with the team success, I think started to wear on him.”

Source: Pro Football Talk

In 2017, a bombshell report from ESPN revealed major cracks in the foundation in New England, with friction between Brady, Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft.

A major point of contention was reportedly Brady’s trainer, business partner, and friend, Alex Guerrero.

Guerrero and Brady had their health and lifestyle routine, complete with diet, workout, and recovery philosophies that didn’t always align with the Patriots’ way. Players felt pressure to work with Guerrero over team staff to stay in Brady’s good graces. Belichick eventually barred Guerrero from the Patriots facilities.

Brady also reportedly grew tired of the criticism from Belichick and feeling under-appreciated.

A point of contention during the 2017 season was that Brady was never given the “Patriot of the Week” award, despite his outstanding play.

There was also tension that year, with Brady entering his 40s and Bill Belichick interested in developing Jimmy Garoppolo as Brady’s long-term replacement.

There was a sense that Brady was not interested in mentoring Garoppolo and was defensive of his job.

Belichick was reportedly ordered to trade Garoppolo, who turned down long-term extensions with the Patriots to succeed Brady eventually. Belichick begrudgingly sent Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for just a second-round pick.

Brady won the battle and remained the Patriots’ present and future, despite Belichick’s wishes.

But as they say in sports, winning cures all. The building tension and friction never resulted in a total breakdown because the Patriots continued dominating, as usual, winning the Super Bowl in 2016, making the Super Bowl but losing in 2017, then winning the Super Bowl in 2018.

Still, behind the scenes, things weren’t peachy. People close to Brady thought he would “divorce” Belichick if he could.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In 2018, Brady also sent a message to the Patriots by skipping voluntary offseason workouts for the first time in years.

While voluntary workouts are just that – voluntary – Brady was still working out at his TB12 facilities, just down the street from where the Patriots were practicing.

Some think the move forced Belichick to lighten up on Brady.

Brady’s contract became an issue in recent years, too, as he wanted the Patriots to make a multi-year commitment to him. Belichick, however, preferred to keep it year-to-year, especially with Brady getting into his 40s.

This led Brady to set up his contract to expire this offseason, allowing him to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Rumors suggested all season that Brady leaving the Patriots was a real possibility.

After a disappointing loss in the Wild Card, during the offseason, Brady and the Patriots did not make much progress on a new deal. One report even said an early call between Brady and Belichick did not go well.

Sure enough, on Tuesday, Brady announced on social media that he’d be continuing his “football journey elsewhere.”

Kraft was open about wanting Brady to stay, but he acknowledged in an interview that after speaking to Brady, he didn’t think Brady would be “happy staying in our system at this point.”

One report made it sound like Brady’s decision was made for him…

Tom Curran wrote:

“Tom Brady didn’t ‘decide’ to leave the Patriots. That’s for sure. He decided to leave the same way a person ‘decides’ to get out of the car when it pulls into the driveway, is put into park and the engine is turned off. Ride’s over. Time to get out. “The Patriots made very clear to Brady over the past few years that they weren’t in it with him for the long haul anymore … The door for Brady was left wide open. He just walked through it.”

Things didn’t end “ugly” the way Tom Brady Sr. predicted, but it wasn’t a fairytale ending either.

Belichick released a lengthy statement after Brady’s announcement, calling Brady a “creator” of the Patriots program, a “tone-setter” and “bar raiser.”

“I am extremely grateful for what he did for our team and for me personally,” Belichick said.

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

It’s unclear if Brady and Belichick will continue their relationship with Brady now on another team. Regardless of how it ended, their 20-year run will never be replicated.