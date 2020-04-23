Tom Brady jokes about his mishaps in Tampa — from barging into the wrong house to working out in a closed park

Tom Brady has already made quite a few headlines through his first weeks as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Earlier in the week, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Brady had been caught by an employee of the parks department while working out in a closed park.

Then on Thursday, TMZ reported that Brady had accidentally walked into the wrong house while attempting to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

On Twitter, Brady laughed off his two mishaps, writing “Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!”

Tom Brady’s tenure as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer has gotten off to quite an eventful start.

Brady’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots was already one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason. Then on Wednesday, the Buccaneers worked to reunite Brady with his trusted tight end Rob Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots that seemed to come together in mere minutes.

But even with those shocking moves, the most surprising headlines Brady has earned over past week have come from outside of the football world.

On Monday night, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed that Brady had been busted by a member of the parks and recreation staff that was patrolling to make sure people were abiding by the rules in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t taking part in contact sports or anything,” Castor said. “They saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

Brady’s Tampa troubles didn’t stop there. On Thursday, TMZ reported that Brady had accidentally stumbled into the wrong house while attempting to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in early April.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Tampa resident David Kramer, who lives in the house next to Leftwich, told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. He just goes: ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”

On Twitter, Brady joked about his unfortunate mishaps, writing, “Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!”

Hopefully, Brady’s debut on the field with the Buccaneers in the coming NFL season goes a bit smoother than the first few weeks he’s had in Tampa.

