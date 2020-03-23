Tom Brady reportedly blew away Buccaneers coaches by discussing their offense in-depth during a free agency call

caption Tom Brady. source Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

According to reports, Brady impressed the Buccaneers staff by doing his “homework” and demonstrating a great knowledge of the team’s offense and its players.

The Bucs also studied Brady and believe he can thrive in their offense, which will look much different than what Brady played in New England in 2019.

Tom Brady didn’t always have eyes on joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but when they entered the fray, he apparently studied up on him.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Brady and the Buccaneers connected on the phone last Wednesday, when Brady demonstrated a level of knowledge about the team that surprised Bucs GM Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians.

According to Breer, Licht and Arians were “a bit taken aback by the level of research Brady had done, having thoroughly studied the Bucs’ offense and personnel, while explaining, then showing, that he’d kept an eye on Arians’s offense through the years.”

Breer reported that when the NFL’s “legal tampering” window opened, the Bucs reached out to Brady’s agent, Don Yee, to express their interest. According to Breer, Yee told them, “You made a very good decision to call.”

NBC’s Peter King reported similar, saying by Tuesday, the Bucs and Brady had a “shell” of a deal worked out – what would later be a two-year, $50 million deal, with up to $9 million in incentives. King wrote that Brady did his “homework” on the Bucs offense and was impressed by its playmakers, namely receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

According to both Breer and King, the Bucs had, of course, done their homework on Brady, too. They were skeptical that Brady was truly going to hit free agency, but as a return to New England looked less and less likely, they studied him.

Breer reported that the Bucs came away thinking that Brady could thrive in Arians’ offense, which often calls for quarterbacks to go for big-chunk plays. While that hasn’t been Brady’s game, the Bucs felt that he could play that role with better receiving weapons than what he had in New England in 2019, when Brady often had to wait for players to get open.

According to Breer, Brady told the Bucs, “This is gonna be a lot of fun.”

His next order of business was reportedly getting the numbers of his new teammates to begin working together.