Patriots fans are freaking out after Tom Brady posted a cryptic image of himself walking through a tunnel

Tom Brady posted a cryptic image to his social media accounts on Thursday night.

The black-and-white image shows the longtime Patriots quarterback through the tunnel at a stadium, and it was posted without a caption.

Brady is a true free agent this offseason for the first time in his career, and he could wind up playing his final seasons outside of New England.

It’s also possible that the post is something of a negotiating tactic from Brady, intended to show he’s not afraid to leave.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady is a true free agent for the first time in his career. During his tenure with the Patriots, he and head coach Bill Belichick have won six Super Bowls, establishing New England as the most dominant dynasty in NFL history.

Brady and the Patriots had been to eight straight AFC Championships and three straight Super Bowls heading into this year’s postseason, but their playoff run was cut short this year in the AFC Wild Card, where they lost 20-13 against the Tennessee Titans.

The relationship between Brady and the Patriots had been reportedly strained in recent years, but the two sides ultimately agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market in the 2020 offseason, avoiding the possibility of being hit with the franchise tag.

“He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring, or he’s going to play somewhere else,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said back in October. “I would think of those three that staying in New England, to me, would seem like the least likely option of the three.”

After the Patriots lost in the playoffs, it felt possible that Brady had played his last NFL game, but he quickly put those rumors to bed with a statement that made it clear that he still wanted to suit up for the 2020 season.

But Brady’s latest post had Patriots fans concerned.

Tom Brady just shared this. In the photo you can’t see if he is entering the stadium or leaving. Nice Tom, I’m gonna go cry now. https://t.co/dQIXiCWXyC — Savage Boston Sports ????????????❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) January 30, 2020

*emotionally preparing for the end of BoJack*

*Tom Brady hints he’s leaving New England* pic.twitter.com/JNjjDgIjH5 — Lynnrae Smith (@LynnraeQ) January 30, 2020

Let me jump in and give my 2 cents. Brady is taking one last look at the stadium. He’s leaving…my work here is done. ???????????? https://t.co/dsfVlLNJjy — No Guarantees (@ms_rhodes) January 31, 2020

literally every person in new england that just got that Tom Brady twitter notification pic.twitter.com/Rf2goPt22K — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 30, 2020

Every Pats fan right now. pic.twitter.com/bmvzLH7CMR — Trade Watson to the Patriots (@Cris_Ocgd) January 30, 2020

Thanks Tom now I’m googling every single stadium tunnel in the NFL — Jon Blaze (@Jonnybillions) January 30, 2020

Tom Brady coming through with the ominous post ???? So is he leaving the stadium…or headed inside? https://t.co/2QLtdVZBuo — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) January 31, 2020

While Brady’s post had fans concerned that his departure is imminent, its cryptic nature makes any clear interpretation impossible.

Brady could simply be trolling before announcing his return to New England, or hoping that the image serves as something of a negotiating tactic while angling for a new contract with the Patriots. It’s also possible that sitting at home during Super Bowl weekend for the first time in four years, Brady felt like sending the NFL world into a tizzy from the comfort of his couch.

Still, for the first time in his career, Brady could play for a team other than the Patriots, and he seems delighted to keep fans on their toes.

