Tom Brady is renting Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot home in Tampa nicknamed ‘St. Jetersburg’ after joining the Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly renting Derek Jeter’s home in Tampa, Florida.

The home reportedly cost $7.7 million to build, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, pool, and boat access to Tampa Bay.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

After joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, Tom Brady has found at least a temporary home in Florida, in a house known to locals as “St. Jetersburg.”

According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Brady and his family are renting Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square foot home on Davis Island in Tampa, Florida.

The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, pool, and boat lifts with access to Tampa Bay.

Jeter originally purchased the two adjacent lots in 2005 and 2006, with construction for the house reportedly costing $7.7 million.

Tampa Bay sports radio host JP Peterson tweeted a blurry photo allegedly showing Brady outside the house. Peterson tweeted that local realtors guessed rent at the house would be $75,000-100,000 per month, with the house valued somewhere around $30 million. It’s unclear what, if anything, Jeter is charging Brady.

He’s here! #Brady Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa. We confirmed earlier today on the #JPShow Brady was RENTING Derek Jeter’s mansion on Davis Islands. This is allegedly a picture of Tommy in the driveway! After talking with local realtors we’re guessing rent is between 75-100K! pic.twitter.com/s1cl9WWLEZ — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 2, 2020

75-100K PER MONTH!! The taxes on the mansion are 18K a month, 221K a year. It will likely be furnished..I mean for 100K a month I better get furniture!! Realtors I talked to said it’s over 21k square feet. On 3 lots that go for about 6 Million each. Estimated value $25-30 mill — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 2, 2020

The house has two driveways, and the view from the street is obscured by trees and a wall. It often attracts visitors. Here is the Google Street View:

source via Google Maps

A Tampa ABC News affiliate reported in 2017 that Jeter got permission to build a taller wall and gates around the property.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact, with $9 million in incentives with the Bucs this offseason, leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. In August, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, listed their home in Brookline, Massachusetts, for $39.5 million. As of March, it was still on the market, with the price reduced to $33.9 million.