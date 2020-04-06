Tom Brady was ‘Belichick’d out’ at the Patriots, and moved to the Bucs because he wanted to play under a more relaxed head coach

caption Tom Brady had reportedly had enough of Bill Belichick. source Getty/Maddie Meyer

Tom Brady left the New England Patriots because he was “Belichick’d out” and wanted to play under a more relaxed head coach.

Brady signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month on a two-year $50 million deal, and will now play under Bruce Arians.

“Measured against Belichick, Arians is a stand-up comic with a funny-looking cap and a strange way of managing defeat,” Ian O’Connor wrote for ESPN.

“People close to Brady believe that he was looking for a little more humanity in his coaching (“Tom was Belichick’d out after 20 years,” said one friend).”

That’s according to a friend of the NFL legend, who told ESPN that Brady had had enough of Bill Belichick’s strict coaching style following his move to Tampa last month, where he will play under Bruce Arians.

Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots, all of which were spent under Belichick.

“Measured against Belichick, Arians is a stand-up comic with a funny-looking cap and a strange way of managing defeat,” ESPN’s Ian O’Connor wrote.

Here’s the key extra from O’Connor’s insider piece on Brady’s move to Florida:

“‘Win or lose, we booze,’ is Arians’ oft-stated philosophy. Though people close to Brady believe that he was looking for a little more humanity in his coaching (“Tom was Belichick’d out after 20 years,” said one friend), and that Arians’ let’s-grab-a-couple-beers-and-sneak-in-nine-holes approach will be a welcome change, some league officials who know all parties wonder how Brady will adjust to a head coach who doesn’t quite match Belichick’s maniacal hours or attention to detail.”

Tensions between Brady and Belichick had risen over the past few years, according to Bleacher Report, which reports Brady was unhappy with Belichick’s refusal to commit to the 42-year-old due to his age.

Bleacher Report says Brady almost walked out of a Patriots training camp last year over displeasure with his contract, which had essentially become a year-to-year deal.

Brady signed to a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers on March 20, one of the richest deals in the history of NFL free agency.

