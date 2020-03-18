Thousands of excitable Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans flooded the team’s website to buy tickets after hearing Tom Brady is headed to Florida

caption Tom Brady. source Getty/Maddie Meyer

Just hours after Tom Brady reportedly agreed a deal in principal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, excited fans flooded to purchase season tickets.

However, the demand was so large, many got stuck in queues that were thousands deep, according to ESPN.

“Waited online for over an hour,” one fan said. “There were 6,000 people in front of me.”

The Bucs averaged an attendance of 51,898 in 2019 – the third lowest in the NFL, and around 15,000 below the capacity of the team’s home, the Raymond James Stadium.

Dick Vitale, an ESPN analyst who was lucky enough to beat the crowds, tweeted: “Last few years as a season ticket holder I could NOT GIVE MY TICKETS AWAY. I don’t think I will have a prob in the future with the GOAT @TomBrady under center .

“I am so so so HAPPY! I am so so so HAPPY!”

Last few years as a season @Buccaneers ticket holder I could NOT GIVE MY TICKETS AWAY . I don’t think I will have a prob in the future with the GOAT @TomBrady under center . I am so so so HAPPY ! Almost as excited as the 1st time I touched my wife’s lips 49 yrs ago . Ha Ha — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 18, 2020

The Bucs averaged an attendance of 51,898 in 2019, reports ESPN, which was the third lowest in the NFL. The team’s home, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, seats around 65,000 people.

Brady announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowls.

In a statement on social media captioned “FOREVER A PATRIOT,” he thanked the his former mates, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick for the success they achieved together.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

“I don’t know what the future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he said.

“Our team set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he added in a separate statement addressed to his teammates and coaches.

Brady’s move to the Buccaneers has not been confirmed by the NFC South side, but numerous well-connected NFL reports have said it is only a matter time before a formal announcement is made.

The former Patriot, 43, is the NFL’s most decorated ever quarterback, and holds over 50 division records.

