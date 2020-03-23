Tom Brady reportedly made it known he wanted to join the 49ers, but they chose Jimmy Garoppolo instead

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady wanted to join the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, if they were interested, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

The 49ers reportedly discussed it, but decided to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

There is a level of irony to the decision, as in 2017, the 49ers reportedly inquired about Brady, but were rebuked by the New England Patriots, only to later trade for Garoppolo.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady changed teams this offseason, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a his first foray into free agency.

While the Buccaneers gave Brady many things he wanted – a two-year commitment, $25 million per year, plus incentives, an upgraded offense – they weren’t always his top choice, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

In the build-up to free agency, “Brady made it clear through various channels” that he would like to join the 49ers, if they were interested.

For weeks, rumors suggested that Brady and the 49ers could unite this offseason. Brady grew up a 49ers fan and is from the Bay Area. The 49ers also presented a young team, good enough on both sides of the ball, to allow Brady to walk in and immediately contend for a Super Bowl.

However, there were hurdles, too, namely in Brady’s age. In choosing Brady over current quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers would be making a 15-year leap in quarterback age. While Brady is more polished and careful with the ball than Garoppolo, it’s also unclear how long he can play at a high level. The biggest hold-up would be the 49ers shortening their championship window to a few years before having to look for a new QB.

According to Wickersham, the 49ers “discussed” it, but ultimately stayed committed to Garoppolo.

The 49ers’ decision is somewhat ironic because of the history between them, Brady, Garoppolo, and the New England Patriots.

In 2017, 49ers GM John Lynch called Belichick to see if Garoppolo was available, according to Fox’s Jay Glazer. When Belichick told Lynch that Garoppplo was not available, Lynch inquired about Brady.

“Did you just ask me if I would trade Tom Brady?” Belichick responded, according to Glazer. Suffice to say the answer was no.

However, months later, at the request of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Belichick was ordered to trade Garoppolo, who was approaching free agency and unwilling to remain Brady’s backup. Belichick ended up calling the 49ers and offering Garoppolo for a second-round pick, partly as a favor to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who Belichick had befriended that year.

The Patriots would make the next two Super Bowls after dealing Garoppolo, with Brady helping them win it in 2018.

Brady and the Patriots lost in year’s AFC Wild Card, but Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first healthy season in 2019. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, as free agency approached, the Buccaneers reached out to Brady’s camp to express their interest in signing Brady, even though many in the NFL thought Brady and the Patriots would reunite. Instead, Brady’s agent Don Yee reportedly told the Bucs, “You made a very good decision to call.”

By the time Brady and the Bucs got on the phone for a meeting, Brady shared an excitement and deep knowledge of head coach Bruce Arian’s offense. A deal got done quickly.