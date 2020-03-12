source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The veteran actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Hanks’ publicist later confirmed the news to the freelance journalist Yashar Ali.

The World Health Organization officially classified coronavirus, which leads to a disease called COVID-19, as a pandemic on Wednesday.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said in a statement to Deadline. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

He added: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The World Health Organization officially classified coronavirus, which leads to a disease called COVID-19, as a pandemic on Wednesday. More than 125,000 people have been infected across the globe and there have been more than 4,500 deaths.

In the US, at least 1,209 people in 41 states and Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to The New York Times, and at least 37 patients have died from it.