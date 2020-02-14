Tom Holland bought his brothers a piano and a Rolex for their birthdays

Hayley Peppin
Tom Holland acknowledged he did go half and half with his parents on his brothers' presents.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube
  • Tom Holland splashed out on his brothers’ 21st-birthday presents, buying them a piano and a Rolex.
  • The Spider-Man actor told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that he wanted to give his two brothers – who are twins – something “memorable” on their big day.
  • “What are you expected as a big movie star now to get your two younger brothers for their 21st twin birthday?” Kimmel asked Holland.
  • “I bought my brother Sam a piano because he loves playing the piano, and I bought my brother Harry a Rolex,” Holland said.
  • But the 23-year-old acknowledged splitting the costs of the expensive presents with his parents.
  • “It was a real family endeavor, and their 21st is a big birthday, and they’ll keep those for the rest of their lives and they’ll be very memorable, and it’s a big day for them,” Holland said.
  • Earlier in the show, Holland surprised his “Onward” costar Chris Pratt as he emerged from the audience during the show’s Q&A session.
