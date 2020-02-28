Tom Holland said he knows more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling: ‘I’m like obsessed’

Tom Holland counts himself as a bigger “Harry Potter” fan than the author of the series – J.K. Rowling.

Holland said on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday that he was going to a “Harry Potter”-themed pub quiz in his local area – which he expects to “smash.”

“I think I might know more about ‘Harry Potter’ than J.K. Rowling, I’m like obsessed with ‘Harry Potter,'”” Holland said.

Holland said “Harry Potter” was his “favorite thing ever” growing up and he recently got “so stressed” when completing a Hogwarts sorting hat quiz online.

Holland also told Radio 1 that Robert Downey Jr. always FaceTimes him while he’s at the pub.

Tom Holland said he’s so obsessed with “Harry Potter” that he probably knows more about the series than its author does.

Holland told Ali Plumb on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday he was going to a “Harry Potter”-themed pub quiz near his outer home on the outskirts of London on Friday, which he expects to “smash.”

“I think I might know more about ‘Harry Potter’ than J.K. Rowling, I’m like obsessed with ‘Harry Potter,'” Holland said.

The 23-year-old said the boy wizard series was his “favorite thing ever” when growing up as a kid.

Holland said he recently completed a Hogwarts sorting hat quiz online and said he got “so stressed” about which house he’d be put into.

“You know what’s weird, I was talking with someone the other day about what house you’d be in, and I took a quiz online and I was Gryffindor,” Holland said.

caption Holland said “Harry Potter” was his “favorite thing ever” as a kid. source Warner Bros.

Holland has previously voiced his love for “Harry Potter” and, particularly, the Hogwarts house of Gryffindor during a fan questionnaire on social media two years ago.

One person asked him: “What’s your Hogwarts house?” to which Holland said: “Gryffindor, 100% a Gryffindor student.”

“Because that’s where Harry Potter’s from and that’s the best one. Who’s going to be all like, ‘Yeah I’m going to be in Hufflepuff?'” he joked.

Holland – who is a keen pub trivia player – also told Plumb that Robert Downey Jr. recently FaceTimed him while he was competing.

“You’re not allowed phones at the pub quiz are you, but when Robert Downey Jr. calls, what are you supposed to do?” Holland said.

Holland and Downey Jr. formed a friendship after starring opposite each other in the Marvel “Avengers” movie series.

The pair also play friends in the newly-released “Dolittle” movie, which sees Holland voice the animated canine side-kick Jip Jip to Dr Dolitte (Downey Jr.).

“He seems to only ever FaceTime me when I’m at the pub, he must think I’ve got some sort of problem,” Holland told Plumb.

Holland is currently promoting his new Disney Pixar animation with Chris Pratt, “Onward,” which will be released on March 6.

