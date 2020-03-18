Tonal, the $3,000 at-home workout machine that’s like a Peloton for strength training, has seen its sales triple in the last week as the coronavirus keeps people indoors to prevent its spread

caption The at-home fitness company’s wall-mounted machine may be seen as an appealing workout alternative as the virus keeps people indoors and out of gyms. source Megan Hernbroth/Business Insider

Tonal is a San Francisco-based fitness company offering a $3,000 at-home machine that’s like a Peloton for strength training.

The company’s sales have tripled just in the past week as people are told to remain indoors as much as possible in an effort to stifle the spread of the coronavirus disease.

People across the country and in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the company is based, have steadily migrated to working from home over the past few weeks in an effort to contain the virus.

On Tuesday, a three-week “shelter in place” order went into effect in the San Francisco Bay Area directing residents to remain indoors as much as possible and requiring businesses such as gyms and fitness studios to close.

As COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, continues to spread, people across the world are being advised and directed to remain indoors as much as possible.

For many, that means not going to a gym to work out. And some people are turning to fitness companies with at-home workout systems to fill the void.

A company spokesperson for Tonal, the $3,000 at-home workout system that’s like a Peloton for strength training, told Business Insider that the San Francisco-based company’s sales have tripled just in the last week. Sales have been strong nationwide, but California is consistently one of the company’s strongest markets, the company says – and that there’s also been a “significant uptick” in traffic, sales, and engagement in the past few weeks.

The digitally-connected machine uses electromagnetism to create resistance and mounts to your wall for a personalized workout with over 200 exercises, like deadlifts, bicep curls, and overhead presses, and on-demand coaching. It looks a lot like a flat-screen TV with two handlebars protruding from its sides.

When Business Insider tried it in late 2019, we found the system to be effective, albeit way out of the budget for many – the $3,000 price tag isn’t cheap.

The company has closed its retail showrooms and San Francisco headquarters as the San Francisco Bay Area enters a three-week “shelter in place.” The order directs residents to remain indoors as much as possible, and gyms and fitness studios are among the businesses told to close.

Tonal is hosting live, one-on-one demos and chat sessions for interested customers. It’s also waiving the standard $250 delivery and installation fee in light of the current situation, according to an email sent out to customers. New customers can use the coupon code “WOFH” (work out from home) at checkout.