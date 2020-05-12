The original Tony Hawk games are getting a gorgeous remaster that arrives this September — see it in action right here

- source
- Activision
- The classic skateboarding games “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” are getting completely remastered and bundled into a new game that’s coming this September.
- The game includes “all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more” from the first two “THPS” entries, and some of the original soundtracks.
- It’s scheduled to arrive September 4 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
For years – decades! – fans of the original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” games have clamored for a remake.
This September, they’ll get exactly that in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2:” a gorgeous remastering of the original games, bundled into a single package, that’s scheduled to arrive on September 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Its publisher, Activision, promises to retain “all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more” in the new game – a detail that a previous remake of the “THPS” games crucially missed.
Another critical detail: Much of the licensed music from the first two games is also returning, including tracks from bands like Goldfinger and Powerman 5000.
- source
- Activision
So, what’s different?
Aside from the game being far more attractive than its source material, a number of quality-of-life improvements are coming with the remake.
Things like revert, lip tricks, and wall plants – which didn’t appear until later entries in the “THPS” series – are all being added in, as well as an elaborate new “Create-A-Park” mode that enables players to not only craft a skate park but to share it online with friends as well.
- source
- Activision
Check out the first trailer for the game in action right here: