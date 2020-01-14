The sister of Too Faced Cosmetics’ cofounder had a bitter comment for NikkieTutorials after she came out as a transgender woman

caption NikkieTutorials came out as a transgender woman on Monday. source NikkieTutorials / YouTube

Beauty superstar Nikkie de Jager, known to her nearly 13 million subscribers as NikkieTutorials, has received a flood of support from fans and YouTubers alike for her recent video “I’m Coming Out.“

YouTubers including James Charles, Jeffree Star, and Manny MUA were just some of the thousands of people showing their love and support of de Jager when she revealed she is a transgender woman.

YOU are such an inspiration and so fucking brave! Love you and I’m so proud to call you a friend ???? https://t.co/RUBhMxNpZF — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 13, 2020

But not everyone chose to respect de Jager’s story. Among the few trolling comments, several tea channels also realized the sister of Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino had changed her Instagram bio to make a snide remark.

On her account @makupprincess, under the name Dani California, she changed her bio to: “Transgender huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about.”

The bio now reads: “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!”

Screenshots were obtained by TeaSpill and HereForTheTea before it was changed.

The comment is most likely a continuation of the feud between de Jager and Too Faced Cosmetics.

In the Shane Dawson docuseries about his makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star, Star revealed Too Faced has massively underpaid de Jager for her makeup collaboration with the company. Star claimed de Jager received just $50,000 as a flat fee for the palette, when profits reached over $10 million.

“When she told me, I was so horrified,” Star said.

De Jager responded to the claims on Twitter, saying she was “naive” and “didn’t know better” when she took the deal. But she also said what really bothered her was the company making changes that she wasn’t aware of.

“At the end of the day, I signed it, it’s my own fault,” she wrote.

“But what I’ll never forgive is that ‘allegedly’ they changed the palette’s quality behind my back. 1000’s of negative reviews & I was clueless.”

She continued, saying she didn’t care about the money, but the negative reviews really got to her.

“I had to fight YEARS to prove my authenticity and gain your trust again,” she said.

I signed my contract with TF back then because I was naive & didn’t know better. at the end of the day, I signed it, it’s my own fault— but what I’ll never forgive is that “allegedly” they changed the palette’s quality behind my back. 1000’s of negative reviews & I was clueless — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) October 6, 2019

To complicate things further, De Jager also said in her video that she was being forced to come out at this time because she was being blackmailed by people who wanted to leak her transition story.

“I know you are watching this,” she said. “They said they wanted to leak it because I’m lying or that I don’t want to tell my truth or because they feel like I’m too scared for people to know who I truly am. I’m not scared.”

Insider has contacted Too Faced for comment.

