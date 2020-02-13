Here are the top 10 most iconic All-Star Weekend sneakers to sell on eBay, where Air Jordans reign supreme

caption The Air Jordan 3 Black Cement debuted at the 1988 All-Star game. source eBay

NBA All-Star Weekend is a prime time for sneaker drops and reveals.

eBay combed through its sales data for the last year to find the top 10 best-selling All-Star Weekend sneakers.

Sneakers that are revealed on All-Star Weekend are known to earn important spots in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 11 sneakers that Michael Jordan wore during the 1996 All-Star Game are still one of the top pairs of their kind to sell on eBay. Many of the iconic shoes that have debuted during the weekend event go on to become popular for the long term on resale platforms like StockX and eBay.

All-Star Weekend is also a prime time for sneaker drops. Nike announced that it’s dropping its self-lacing Nike Adapt BB 2.0 on February 16, and pairs are already going for more than retail on StockX and GOAT.

eBay, which describes itself as the original marketplace for sneaker and streetwear buyers and sellers, combed through its sales data for the last year to find the top 10 best-selling All-Star Weekend sneakers and offered explanations for why they have remained iconic.

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 11 sneakers earned the top spot. In December, eBay sold out of its pre-release drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” in under four minutes.

Ahead of this year’s All-Star Weekend, here are the top sneakers that have been released for past iterations of the event, according to eBay sales:

10. Reebok Pump Omni Lite

DeCovan Kadell “Dee” Brown wore these sneakers during the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest, when he famously won the top prize for his no-look dunk.

9. Nike KD 2

Kevin Durant make his first of 10 All-Star Game appearances in 2010, wearing an all-red-and-black colorway of the Nike KD 2s.

8. Lebron 15

When Lebron James won the title of All-Star MVP in 2018 for the third time, he wasn’t wearing Nike. Instead, he wore a Kith x Lebron 15 Closing Ceremony collaboration sneaker.

7. Lebron X Prism

Nike went with an extraterrestrial theme for the 2013 All-Star Game with this Area 72 Purple and Pink colorway for the Lebron X.

6. Nike KD 5

Before he hurt his ankle, Kobe Bryant was supposed to wear these sneakers at the 2010 All-Star Game. Despite never making it onto the court at that time, the shoe is still one of the most iconic All-Star sneakers.

5. Adidas Crazy 8

Kobe Bryant made his first of 18 All-Star appearances in 1998, where he went head-to-head with Michael Jordan while wearing these black-and-white Adidas Crazy 8s.

4. Nike Lebron 9

Lebron James wore these galaxy-themed sneakers at the All-Star Game in 2012, in an all-orange colorway.

3. Air Jordan 3 Black Cement

These Air Jordans debuted at the 1988 All-Star Weekend, when Michael Jordan completed his iconic free dunk while wearing the white colorway. He wore the black colorway the next day.

2. Nike Kobe 7

The Galaxy Big Bang Kobe Bryant 7 sneakers, worn at the 2012 All-Star Game, were meant to be outer-space-themed and featured a glow in the dark sole.

1. Air Jordan 11

The Air Jordan 11 sneakers that Michael Jordan wore during the 1996 All-Star Game is still one of the top All-Star sneakers to sell on eBay. The sneakers were designed to match Jordan’s All-Star jersey.

eBay sold out of its pre-release drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” in December in under four minutes.