These 10 stocks were most frequently ditched by hedge funds in the first quarter, RBC says

- source
- Bryan R Smith
- Hedge funds rotated portfolios in the first quarter, buying winners and selling losers as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets.
- A Wednesday report by Lori Calvasina – head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets – analyzed the quarterly holding reports of 342 hedge funds as of March 31 to see what stocks were most and least popular.
- Here are the top 10 S&P 500 stocks most exited by hedge funds in the first quarter, according to RBC.
- Read more on Business Insider.
Hedge funds bought winners and sold losers in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global markets.
To see which stocks were the most and least popular among funds, Lori Calvasina – the head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets – analyzed the holdings of 342 hedge funds during the first quarter by combing through 13F filings.
In the quarter, hedge funds actively lowered their exposure to industrials, led by airlines, aerospace and defense, according to the report. Calvasina calls the most-dumped S&P 500 stocks the “submarines.”
This was at least partially spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which swiftly cratered demand for airlines as consumers started to shelter in place and cancel travel to risk exposure to the disease. Later, the US and other countries banned all non-essential travel, putting additional pressure on the airline industry.
March also marked the end of the longest-ever bull market as stocks fell into bear territory at the fastest pace on record. The coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the US invstors caused many investors to flee to safety.
Read more: The investment chief of a $12 billion wealth-management firm breaks down how to build the perfect portfolio using just 7 ETFs – one designed to sidestep a dramatically ‘overvalued’ stock market
The stock market has recovered since the end of the first quarter, with the S&P 500 up roughly 32% from its March 23 low. But the names on the hedge fund’s most-sold list have not seen such strong rebounds.
“Most names have been weak in the stock market drawdown and recovery,” Calvasina wrote.
Here are the 10 S&P 500 stocks most exited by hedge funds in the first quarter, ranked in order of change in number of funds owned from the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Boeing
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: BA
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace& Defense
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -24
Source: RBC Capital Markets
2. Delta Air Lines
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: DAL
Sector: Airlines
Industry: Aerospace& Defense
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -19
Source: RBC Capital Markets
Read more: John Fedro quit his job and got involved in real estate with barely any money. He breaks down his low-cost approach to mobile-home investing, which allows him to live comfortably on passive income.
3. MSCI
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ticker: MSCI
Sector: Financials
Industry: Capital Markets
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -18
Source: RBC Capital Markets
4. United Airlines
- source
- Scott Olson / Getty Images
Ticker: UAL
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Airlines
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -18
Source: RBC Capital Markets
Read more: 10 big-money investors each share the single market risk they think traders are overlooking right now
5. Tyson Foods
Ticker: TSN
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Food products
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -17
Source: RBC Capital Markets
6. Dupont
- source
- Mark Makela/Getty Images
Ticker: DD
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16
Source: RBC Capital Markets
7. General Motors Co.
Ticker: GM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Automobiles
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16
Source: RBC Capital Markets
8. Marathon Petroleum Corp.
- source
- Ron Cogswell/flickr
Ticker: MPC
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil, gas, and consumable fuels
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16
Source: RBC Capital Markets
9. SVB Financial Corp.
- source
- Carl Court/GettyImages
Ticker:SIVB
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banks
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16
Source: RBC Capital Markets
10. Caterpillar
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: CAT
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -15
Source: RBC Capital Markets