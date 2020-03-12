The top 18 people in crisis PR who excel at handling reputations, deflating scandals, and spinning the press

source Finsbury

Crisis comms experts are staying busy these days as companies and high-profile people hire them to respond to activist investors, #MeToo issues, and now the coronavirus threat.

Business Insider identified the crisis PR pros who get called on the most to help spin the press, explain big company shifts, and keep businesses on track.

They worked on some of the biggest crisis assignments of the year, like deflated WeWork, fugitive Carlos Ghosn, and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s an busy time for people in the world of crisis PR, with clients scrambling to respond to activist investors, #MeToo issues, the coronavirus, and more.

Business Insider identified the crisis PR pros who worked behind the scenes on some of the biggest crisis assignments of the year, like deflated WeWork, fugitive Carlos Ghosn, and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

They include:

Sydney Ann Neuhaus of WPP-owned Finsbury, which helped Dick’s Sporting Goods manage the response to its CEO’s pro gun-control stance;

John Bradbury of Omnicom’s Ketchum, who’s advised clients on everything from product recalls and data breaches to labor actions and activist campaigns;

And Jeremy Fielding of Publicis Groupe’s Kekst CNC, which had one of the biggest jobs in crisis PR last year when WeWork came calling amid its downfall.

Click here to read the full list on BI Prime: The 18 top public relations executives CEOs scramble to hire in a crisis Read more of our coverage of public relations coverage here:

How to get a job at PR giant Edelman and what to expect if you land an interview, according to the company’s recruiters

Meet the 16 rising stars inside top PR agencies, who know everyone, have great reputations, and can spin anything

Many public relations pros at giant brands like Coke started out at agencies. These industry leaders and top recruiters shared tips on how to make the switch.

The top 14 PR pros and publicists for YouTube creators, Instagram influencers, and other digital stars