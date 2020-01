Top government watchdog finds that Trump broke the law by withholding military aid from Ukraine

source Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO), an independent watchdog, announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law when it held over $200 million in military aid to Ukraine over the summer.

The GAO determined that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) violated the Impoundment Control Act, which sets limits on when a president candefer=”defer”congressionally approved spending, by “substitut[ing] [Trump’s] own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law.”

The GAO’s finding comes as Trump faces a snowballing congressional impeachment inquiry and a trove of evidence showing government employees repeatedly raised concerns about the aid freeze but were stonewalled by senior administration officials.

The GAO’s ruling came weeks after the House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his efforts to bully Ukraine into acceding to his political demands while withholding the military aid and a White House meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

Democrats immediately applauded the GAO’s decision after it was publicized Thursday. It came as the Republican-led Senate prepares to begin Trump’s impeachment trial, which could start as early as next week.

“This bombshell legal opinion from the independent @USGAO demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld assistance from Ukraine and the public evidence shows that the president himself ordered this illegal act,” Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen tweeted Thursday.

Breaking: GAO concludes that “OMB withheld the funds from obligation for an unauthorized reason in violation of the ICA.1 See 2 U.S.C. § 684. We also question actions regarding funds appropriated to the Department of State (State) for security assistance to Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/CdUWpFK8kd — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 16, 2020

Trump’s decision to withhold aid vexed several government officials, including many within the executive branch itself.

Last month, Just Security obtained and published unredacted emails from the Department of Defense that showed the extent to which the Justice Department went to cover up legal concerns about the president’s actions.

The emails, which spanned from June to August 2019, revealed that Pentagon officials repeatedly flagged to the OMB that Trump’s decision to withhold Ukraine’s aid could break the law.

On July 25, the same day Trump spoke to Zelensky by phone and personally asked him to investigate the Bidens, the OMB officially froze Ukraine’s security assitance.

Shortly after the Trump-Zelensky call, OMB official Mike Duffey emailed several Pentagon officials and asked them to “please hold off on any additional DOD obligations of these funds.” He requested that the recipients keep the directive “closely held to those who need to know” because of “the sensitive nature of the request.”

The Justice Department redacted a reply to Duffey’s email from Pentagon official Elaine McCusker, who asked whether the OMB had cleared the aid freeze with legal counsel.

Over the next month, Pentagon and OMB officials went back and forth over the aid, with Pentagon officials advocating for it and OMB officials circumventing the question. McCusker also at one point alleged that the situation surrounding the aid freeze was “particularly difficult because OMB lawyers continue to consistently mischaracterize the process.”

On August 28, after Politico reported on the aid freeze, the OMB’s general counsel sent around talking points, one of which said “no action had been taken by OMB that would preclude the obligation of these funds before the end of the fiscal year.”

McCusker pushed back and said the talking point was “just not accurate,” adding that she had been raising concerns about the matter for weeks.

In September, according to the documents obtained by Just Security, Duffey emailed McCusker and suggested, misleadingly, that if the president greenlit the aid but the Pentagon was not able to push the funding through, it would be the Defense Department’s fault.

McCusker’s response: “You can’t be serious. I am speechless.”

On September 11, after Congress became aware of a whistleblower’s complaint accusing Trump of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election, Duffey emailed McCusker and said the president had lifted the hold on Ukraine’s military aid.

“Glad to have this behind us,” he wrote.