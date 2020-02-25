Mike Bloomberg has put together a 270-person digital agency to defeat Donald Trump. Here are 17 execs running Hawkfish.

caption Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. source Reuters

Mike Bloomberg has spent more than $400 million on advertising to topple Donald Trump.

Of that, $25.7 million has gone to Hawkfish, his digital agency and primary adtech and data provider that’s packed with dozens of people from politics, advertising, and technology.

Business Insider identified 17 executives running Hawkfish, including former Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Gary Briggs, and former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck.

Mike Bloomberg is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to topple Donald Trump.

The former New York City mayor has shelled out upwards of $400 million on advertising since joining the presidential race last November – with $25.7 million of that going to Hawkfish, his digital agency and primary adtech and data provider, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures.

Hawkfish is central to helping Bloomberg win the presidency and helping the Democratic party catch up to the GOP on the back of data. It’s packed with a who’s who from the worlds of politics, advertising, and technology.

Among the agency’s key people are:

Former Facebook CMO Gary Briggs, who emerged from retirement in late 2019 to lead Hawkfish

Former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck, the head of digital at Hawkfish and the brains of its data operation

Former Viacom advertising executive Bryson Gordon, who is tasked with building out the campaign’s audience segmentation, linear ad planning, and ad-buying strategy

Longtime ad-agency executive and former North America CEO of GroupM Tim Castree, who is overseeing the campaign’s record-breaking paid-media budget

And several Google, Facebook, and Snapchat veterans including Josh Mendelsohn, Jonathan Jarvis, and Selby Drummond

