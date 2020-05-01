The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Extraction’ to ‘Incredibles 2’

source Netflix

This week’s most popular movies on Netflix include its original action movie “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth, and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has become a hit on Netflix as it prepares to exit the service for Disney Plus on July 30. The animated movie is among Netflix’s most popular titles this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The list this week also includes the new Netflix original action movie “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth, and Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

Netflix description: “When Elastigirl gets recruited for a high-profile crime-fighting mission, Mr. Incredible takes on his toughest assignment ever: full-time parenting.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Even in the midst of its many boundless pleasures, Incredibles 2 charges us with a mission that’s not for the faint of heart: to choose to look at one another instead of being fixated on the screens all around us.” – Time

6. “Battle: Los Angeles” (2011)

Netflix description: “Led by their skillful staff sergeant, a platoon of gutsy Marines fights to protect all humankind from astonishingly powerful aliens.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “If the talk had been surgically removed, leaving only the sights and sounds of combat, this could have been a striking, semiabstract display of aggressive energy; as it is, any viewer over twelve will go for the laughs.” – New Yorker

5. “Angel Has Fallen” (2019)

Netflix description: “Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he’s framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “It’s a throwback piece of entertainment, but in the way it evaporates as soon as it ends, it’s also a throwaway. By the time it’s over, it’s already fallen from your memory.” – Detroit News

4. “Django Unchained” (2012)

Netflix description: “Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “Tarantino designed this revisionist western to blow people’s gaskets. Packed with physical comedy, bloody action and hell-bent revenge, it looks like a classic widescreen Sergio Leone western.” – Indiewire

3. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “This dark family comedy with its steal-the-moon premise is hilariously over-the-top, yet understandable from a child’s perspective.” – US Weekly

2. “The Willoughbys” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Though it tends to feel disjointed as a whole, ‘The Willoughbys’ thrives when it embraces its grim plot and lets mischief reign.” – New York Times

1. “Extraction” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “No judgments here if you just want to hang back and let nonstop gore, gunfire, explosions and a gung-ho Chris Hemsworth numb you into submission.” – Rolling Stone