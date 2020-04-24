The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Despicable Me’ to ‘The Green Hornet’

caption “Code 8” source Vertical Entertainment

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix.

This week includes several animated movies, from the Netflix original “The Willoughbys” to “Despicable Me.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix users flocked to animated movies this week, from the new Netflix original “The Willoughbys” to the Dreamworks hit “Despicable Me.”

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

It wasn’t all animated movies this week, though. The action flick “Angel Has Fallen” and the sci-fi movie “Code 8” continue to attract viewers and Seth Rogen’s 2011 “The Green Hornet” movie made its debut on the list.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019)

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the very definition of empty-calorie cinema … It’s also fast-paced, interesting to look at, and notably less irritating than the original, which is all you can really ask of a film like this one.” – AV Club

6. “The Willoughbys” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “There’s a lot going on in The Willoughbys, yet if you can get on board with its manic energy and accelerated plotting, the Netflix animated family comedy-adventure has an oddball charm that works surprisingly well.” – Hollywood Reporter

5. “Angel Has Fallen” (2019)

Netflix description: “Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he’s framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “Angel Has Fallen feels like it was cobbled together with cliched action scenes and circumstances overused by the once-popular TV series 24.” – Reelviews

4. “Earth and Blood” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A sawmill owner and his teenage daughter become tangled in a deadly feud when a drug dealer stashes stolen cocaine on their remote property.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A (Audience score: 11%)

What critics said: “It feels like the truncated version of a much longer and more thought-through film.” – Guardian

3. “The Green Hornet” (2011)

Netflix description: “A hard-partying heir dons a disguise to fight crime after hours. But with no talents or skills, he relies on his friend, a martial-arts genius.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: “It clocks in at a bloated 118 minutes. There is not, I promise you, 118 minutes worth of vital plot, special effects or comic business in this movie.” – The Wrap

2. “Code 8” (2019)

Netflix description: “In a city where super-powered people are ostracized, an earnest day laborer considers using his outlawed abilities for money to save his sick mother.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 71%

What critics said: “Code 8 works better as a proof of concept than a standalone sci-fi thriller, serving up fascinating world-building with a fairly basic story.” – ScreenRant

1. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace.” – Daily Beast