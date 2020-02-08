The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” source Disney Plus

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” join the list this week.

Two animated shows join this week’s most in-demand original series, with the final seasons of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” giving those shows a boost with audiences.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

“Star Trek: Picard” surged this week while “You” dropped significantly. “The Mandalorian” is still on top, likely boosted by this week’s announcement that season two will debut in October.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 30,958,159

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of…not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 96%

What critics said: “The emotional generosity of the series extends right up until that final, lovely, lingering moment.” – Slate (season 6)

The final episodes premiered on January 31 on Netflix.

8. “You” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 38,796,677

Description: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “I’m captivated by these women that he (Joe) all but ruins in his twisted way of love.” – The Mary Sue (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26.

7. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 46,977,604

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Woven in with all the character arcs and different narratives are some themes that you might not expect to see in a show like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. That unexpected nature is what makes how they’re handled so very important.” – Slashfilm (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 24 on Netflix.

6. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 48,486,804

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “Having matured with every season since its inauspicious 2008 pilot movie, The Clone Wars has become a cinematic actioner as enjoyable for adult fans as its target youngling audience.” –Entertainment Weekly (season 6)

Season 7 premieres on February 21 on Disney Plus.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 50,619,349

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – What Culture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6.

4. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 56,916,742

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “Star Trek: Picard is Star Trek, so there’s a rulebook on the table; but it’s wonderfully unpredictable, turning what historically risked looking like a packaged theme park ride into a properly thrilling narrative rollercoaster.” – Sydney Morning Herald (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 62,923,262

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

2. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 63,866,722

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “I wouldn’t say it’s the Game of Thrones killer Netflix were wishing for, but The Witcher is still worth a watch.” – New Zealand Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 73,860,432

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It also does an incredible job at capturing that special something that made the original trilogy so great.” – Forbes (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12.