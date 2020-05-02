The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption Chris Evans in “Defending Jacob” source Apple TV Plus

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes newcomers to the list: Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Apple TV Plus’ “Defending Jacob.”

Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” dethroned “Tiger King” as the most in-demand TV series in the US this week. Meanwhile, Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” has gained momentum with audiences after its finale last week.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

There was also a rare Apple TV Plus sighting on this week’s list with the Chris Evans-starring “Defending Jacob.”

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,912,488

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “Is its sales pitch of destiny and chaos basic pandering to people who miss a certain HBO drama with dragons? Certainly. It also happens to be an exciting and at times intoxicating and downright confusing good time.” – Salon (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

8. “Defending Jacob” (Apple TV Plus)

Average demand expressions: 36,354,942

Description: “In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 58%

What critics said: “Defending Jacob suffers greatly from its format, stretching 120 minutes of story max into eight hours of episodic television.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Apple TV Plus on April 24. See more insights here.

7. “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 41,320,017

Description: “Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “This one feels just unsteady enough that if it doesn’t land on a coherent final chord, it won’t hold together as a whole.” – NPR (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on March 18. See more insights here.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 41,642,082

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Bruce, Deathstroke, and Rose so far form an impressive trio of new characters that breathe life into the show. They seem to be well cast, and open up the story up to many possible new plot-lines.” – Forbes (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

5. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 47,664,957

Description: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “I learned a few ugly yet important truths that make ‘Tiger King’ worthwhile.” – Boston Globe (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix March 20. See more insights here.

4. “Money Heist (La Case de Papel)” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 53,781,800

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “By creating such blood-thirsty villains as Alicia and Ganía, season four has lost much of the complexity that characterised seasons one and two.” – Digital Spy (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights here.

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 53,806,108

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Yes, the force is strong with this one.” – Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 60,807,269

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “What these ideas come down to, in the show’s thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it’s the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

1. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 76,388,946

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “So it falls to The Clone Wars to take the most recognizable and ruthless soldiers in the franchise, showcase their greatest betrayal of our heroes, and somehow make you feel sorry for them rather than hate them all outright.” – Collider (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.