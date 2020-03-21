The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “On My Block” season 3 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “On My Block” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Netflix’s “On My Block” is surging with audiences this week after its third season debuted last week. And Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” remains strong.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Castlevania” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 39,604,566

Description: “A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Castlevania is a thrilling ride of murder, mayhem, and moral questions wrapped up in an aesthetically pleasing and action packed premise.” – Nerdist (season 3)

Season 3 premiered March 5 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,214,254

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 86%

What critics said: “As ever, it’s exquisitely written, cast and shot, making great use of Mexico’s stunning landscapes, opulent haciendas and colourful ’80s fashions. The series does a fine job too of keeping the viewer straight about a big cast of characters.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

7. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 43,131,213

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “As long as Picard remains p—ed off I’ll remain engaged. I only hope the writers make it so.” – New Zealand Herald (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 45,365,828

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Season two is a startling drop in quality from its incredible premiere outing.” – The Blu Spot (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

5. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 45,541,630

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The combination of campy visuals and scrambled structure that an episodic, televisual format allows makes for a striking viewing experience, and one that takes myths into our contemporary era in a new way.” – The Ringer (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

4. “On My Block” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 49,454,321

Description: “In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “[Season 3 taps] into our desire for and capacity to change and be better than what’s expected of us.” – TV Guide (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on March 11. See more insights here.

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 51,191,804

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Both in terms of scope and the simplicity of its story, The Mandalorian embraces the Spaghetti Western origins of Star Wars. The eight-episode show is a welcome relief – narratively and cinematically – from the convoluted Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” – Hindustan Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

2. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 59,707,689

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “While the series rehabilitates the weaker parts in the Prequel trilogy, it breaks away from the light-vs.-dark dichotomy that defines the franchise.” – Polygon (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 69,403,110

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The problem with aggressively reminding your audience of the classics time and again is that you’ll eventually get to a point when they’d rather watch those movies instead, and skip the show that can’t stop toothlessly imitating them.” – Thrillist (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.