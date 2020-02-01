The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Star Trek: Picard” source CBS All Access

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Sex Education” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard” join the list this week.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” are still in a close race for the top spot in the audience demand rankings, but this week sees some new faces: Netflix’s “Sex Education,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard.”

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 32,572,632

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “It’s close to being excessive, but it never quite crosses that line.” – Daily Dot (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

8. “Sex Education” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,626,338

Description: “Sex. It’s on teenage minds. It’s messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 97%

What critics said: “‘Sex Education’ imagines a more colorful, more livable, and more loving world. Even if it wasn’t also hilarious, charming, and chock full of heart, that would be reason enough to love it.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on January 17 on Netflix. See more insights here.

7. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 43,709,600

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “Picard is Trek through and through, full of thorny ethical quandaries, social allegories, sinister admirals, and an undercurrent of optimism in spite of it all.” – Slate (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

6. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 44,088,065

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 92%

What critics said: “The character growth of Part 3 is simply put, delicious.” – TV Guide (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 24 on Netflix. See more insights here.

5. “You” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 45,175,933

Description: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “By the second half of the season, audiences may be shocked by how much they cared for someone who turns out to be evil. But this strategy already failed in season one.” – NBC News Think (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 50,811,981

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “This season of Titans clearly bit off more than it could chew with the number of subplots it was juggling, and that became even more clear with all the rushed resolutions” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Curtis Baker/Netflix

Average demand expressions: 65,571,574

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “As happens in the film world – and no show more authentically embodies the notion of the series-as-eight-hour-movie – Stranger Things is already showing some franchise fatigue.” – New York Times (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

2. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 79,199,546

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “The combination of campy visuals and scrambled structure that an episodic, televisual format allows makes for a striking viewing experience, and one that takes myths into our contemporary era in a new way.” – The Ringer (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 80,632,777

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Most of the reasons why I like The Mandalorian boil down to restraint: It’s full of things most Star Wars movies don’t do.” – The Verge (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.