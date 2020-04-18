The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Money Heist” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” dethroned “Stranger Things” this week.

Netflix’s hit true-crime docuseries “Tiger King” has passed “Stranger Things” as the biggest streaming original in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn” returned to the list this week after its second season premiered earlier this month.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 36,368,240

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Harley Quinn’s sophomore season has all of the makings of a genuine hit – one that could somehow manage to outdo its stellar first batch of episodes.” – ComicBook.com (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,405,298

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The Witcher ultimately outdoes expectations as a fantasy adaptation. It’s an enjoyable series that will hopefully fare well amongst mainstream audiences.” – Film Inquiry (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 40,786,958

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Superheroes, mysteries and brawls, Titans has it all.” – Cinemablend (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

6. “Ozark” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 42,873,198

Description: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 97%

What critics said: “By shifting much of the action to the Byrde family’s new casino, the creative team made a smart bet that pays off in the initial episodes.” – Thrillist (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered March 27 on Netflix. See more insights here.

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 49,582,935

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “All the major names that returned to the Star Wars movies over the past half-decade were certainly exciting, and hearing animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker’s voice in new episodes of The Clone Wars is in many ways equally thrilling.” – Syfy Wire (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 50,844,608

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The universe-building of Episode One gives way to a self-contained thieving Jawa story and the whole thing looks and feels so damned cool, it’ll suck you into the world all over again.” – The Sun (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

3. “Money Heist (La Case de Papel)” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 64,604,142

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “The fourth season of La Casa De Papel does innovate its formula in some ways, and it concludes with a sky-filling burst of plot fireworks that will leave you frantically craving more, but the character work here does now feel strained.” – Pajiba (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights here.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 69,814,820

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “It’s a fun ride that will keep you going through to the end credits and beyond.” – Metro (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

1. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 93,984,526

Description: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “The series is a carnival sideshow not unlike Joe Exotic’s central-Oklahoma park: You see the sign on the side of the road and you stop, not because you want to, necessarily, but because it’s there.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix March 20. See more insights here.