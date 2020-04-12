The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Tiger King” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week’s list includes Netflix’s “Tiger King” and “Money Heist.”

Netflix’s hit true-crime docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” continues to enthrall audiences, as does its Spanish language crime drama “Money Heist,” which debuted its fourth season on April 3.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,331,521

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “Cartel dramas like Narcos are fairy tales for a nation in decline, flattening diverse and complicated countries for the benefit of a nation that refuses to acknowledge the havoc it has wreaked on the world.” – The Verge (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 39,527,777

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “Who was that character? Which group do they belong to again? What timeline are we in? The whirlwind of scarcely explained backstory turns you into your hopelessly lost parent who just can’t seem to figure out how to DVR Criminal Minds.” – Observer (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 42,527,532

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.Æ – What Culture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

6. “Ozark” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 46,027,258

Description: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 97%

What critics said: “Season three is the best season of the series so far. The story line arc works pretty well, with seeds planted early on that bloom in the later episodes.” – Boston Globe (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered March 27 on Netflix. See more insights here.

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 49,589,639

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Poorly paced though this arc has been, it does ultimately provide a satisfying look at Ahsoka’s uncertain place in the galaxy post-Jedi Order.” – IGN (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 54,337,757

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “For all its sci-fi stiltedness, The Mandalorian founded a compelling myth, a world of paranoia, ethical dilemmas and, aah, tiny space kitten things. Just don’t take it too seriously.” – Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

3. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 56,827,117

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 71%

What critics said: “The star rating here is for the series as a whole, which is peerless escapism. But ennui is setting in.” – Independent (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights here.

2. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 64,243,830

Description: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “A compelling series in fits and starts that doesn’t amount to much more than a trip through an extremely strange world filled with extremely strange people.” – Newsday (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix March 20. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 66,740,601

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The rhythm of ‘Stranger Things’ has never been tighter, but it helps that the cast feels elevated as well.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.